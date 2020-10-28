BEAUFORT — Finding a finish line to cross has been just as big a challenge for Beaufort’s Paul Kelly as crossing them.
The novel coronavirus pandemic has forced cancelation for races nationwide since March, including many of the events Kelly was looking forward to compete in.
“My big anticipation this year was to be the Saint George, Utah Marathon in October,” he said. “I hoped to combine some training with some sightseeing in the trip across the country.”
Kelly, a paraplegic and an avid hand-crank wheelchair marathoner, participates as often as he can in the Marine Corps Marathon in Washington D.C., but that event was also canceled this year. Instead, like many races, it was run virtually, with participants completing the 26.2 miles at a time and place of their choosing. After, they send the GPS data of the run to the race director for recognition of completion.
“My niece, nephew, and I decided to get together to run our virtual event here in Carteret County,” Kelly said. “They both live in the New Orleans area. For their marathon, they were looking forward to a destination somewhere cooler than south Louisiana and somewhere a little drier after a relentless summer of tropical cyclones.”
Kelly spent the summer training for the fall event, something harder said than done. July and August tend to be his most difficult months of training due to the heat.
“Part of the constelation of complications associated with quadriplegia is a syndrome of thermal dysregulation,” Kelly said. “It is a fancy term for a condition where the body cannot orchestrate various involuntary functions, such as sweating and vascular constriction to regulate its temperature. Hence, I find myself overheating even during benign activities in hot weather, particularly those I undertake in the sun.”
As a result, Kelly often trained at night during the summer. He takes repetitive loops around the neighborhood, but it does open up new opportunities for sightseeing.
“With the darkness, the sky itself often provided the distraction from the monotony of the longer training workouts,” he said. “On some nights, we made it a point to locate the International Space Station as it flew in view. We got to see a few Perseids in August, and we always enjoyed watching the full moon rise.”
When the Saint George Marathon was canceled, Kelly turned his attention toward the USAF Marathon in September. He had to fight through an injury, a wound developed from skin breakdown from sitting long periods of time. Kelly was already running short on time, and the injury prevented him from training much in the leadup to the event.
“I had to abort my first attempt at a virtual USAF Marathon when I overheated on a sunny day at Bogue Banks,” Kelly said. “Finally, in late September, I relented to just ‘getting it done’ by way of numerous loops through my neighborhood.”
When Kelly trains for a marathon, he divides his rides into 1.31-mile splits, which amount to 1/10 of a half marathon or 1/20 of a full one. A 9-minute split is required to compete a full marathon in 3 hours. A consistent 12-minute split yields a 4-hour marathon.
“My virtual marathon became six full loops through this course, then one split out and return,” Kelly said. “It sounds complicated, but the counting and the math became a diversion from the monotony of repeated circles. So without fanfare, scenery or crowds, I completed my third marathon of the year in the street in front of my house, with only my favorite fan, my wife Sally, watching.”
Kelly won’t have to complete his fourth marathon of the year alone, however. His niece, Madelyn Craig, and nephew, Matthew Kelly, will travel from New Orleans to attempt their first marathons for the USMC Virtual Marathon.
“We plan to start out at the Visitors Center in Morehead City on Sunday, run east to Fort Macon and then reverse and continue west to Emerald Isle,” Kelly said. “Sally and possibly my sister, Laura, will be out on the course to be our virtual spectator crowd. I am particularly proud of Matthew and Madelyn for their efforts at training in the brutal Louisiana weather.”
As always, Kelly will be dedicating his cycling to Hope For The Warriors. The nonprofit organization looks out for the needs of the military wounded, their families and families of the fallen after the terrorists attack of Sept. 11, 2001. Kelly noted the impact COVID-19 has had on the organization, like many of its kind.
“As much as the private sector has been devastated by the economic devastation of the (coronavirus), so have the nation’s charitable organizations,” he said. “We all take a degree of comfort in knowing that there are organizations like Hope out there who have the backs of our military families. These days, everyone is forced to keep a closer eye on their purse strings as the CV keeps so many at home. Hence, charities are hurting like never before as donations dwindle.”
Kelly’s 2008 Miles of Hope fundraising campaign is still active, a campaign created in 2007 as he approached his 30th year of living with his disability. He set out with three goals – to complete the Marine Corps Marathon, hand-bike over 2,008 miles in training, fundraising events and races, and raise $26,200 ($1,000 for every mile in a marathon) to support projects undertaken by Hope For The Warriors.
Kelly has already surpassed his initial fundraising and mileage goals. Twelve years after he set those goals, he has cycled over 37,000 miles and competed in 114 marathons and half marathons, including the Marine Corps Marathon nine times.
