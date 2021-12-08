WASHINGTON — East Carteret nearly escaped Washington with a win Monday night in boys basketball.
After holding a lead throughout the first half, the Mariners fought off the Pam Pack in the second half but gave up a game-tying three-pointer at the buzzer to send the game to overtime.
The home team then outscored East 4-1 in the extra period to take a 68-65 victory.
The Mariners fell to 1-2 on the season with the loss, while the Pam Pack upped their mark to 3-1.
Cole Jernigan scored six points in the first quarter to help the visitors jump out to a 20-13 lead. Charles Matheka put up nine points, and Jacob Nelson added eight in the first half to help East take a 34-28 advantage into the break.
Matheka finished with 14 points, and Nelson had 12.
Shamel Baker then scored 16 of his game-high 23 points in the second half to help the Mariners keep pace with a Washington squad that held a 15-8 advantage in the third quarter.
Baker then scored 15 points in the fourth quarter to help his team fight back and outscore the Pam Pack 22-21.
Jerai Davenport hit three three-pointers in the fourth quarter for Washington, including the game-tying shot. He finished the night with 12 points on four treys.
Terry Moore and Zymari Perry each scored 10 points for Washington in the first half. Moore went for a team-high 16 points, followed by Perry with 15.
East will visit West Carteret (4-1) tonight Wednesday and host Croatan (0-5) on Friday.
Here are results of the game:
VARSITY BOYS
OT
East Carteret................ 20 14 8 22 1 - 65
Washington.................. 13 15 15 21 4 - 68
EAST CARTERET (65) – Baker 23, Matheka 14, Nelson 12, Jernigan 8, Lawrence 5, Stubbs 3.
WASHINGTON (68) – Moore 16, Perry 15, Davenport 12, Williams 8, Spruill 4, Lampkins 4, Woolard 4, Pippen 2, Norman 2, Payne 2.
