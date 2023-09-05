This week, I’ll put floundering to rest just in time for the generous but vexing two-week 2023 season.
So you are now on the pier, rod in hand, you have the right rigs, nice live or fresh bait – now the fun part begins. Let’s catch flounder.
I usually walk out on the pier and fish just behind the breakers, where the wave swells are still rolling in but haven’t yet broken. From there out a little way is the “F” zone, the flounder zone. On a calm day when the ocean is crystal clear, you can often look down and see the flounder in the “F” zone even watch them move about and position themselves in the sand for lunch, so this is where you want to be.
Now what do you do? There are many successful techniques used in pier floundering – stop and drop, pier trolling, cast and retrieve, and the method known as “bouncy-bouncy.”
I usually set up two rods. One I lean on a railing groove (nicely cut by a previous fisherperson), stop and drop the bait straight down, or slightly under the pier and let it fish itself, making sure your drag is set VERY loose. With the other rod, I use the technique I call pier trolling. That is, since the pier usually doesn’t move unless a Bertha or Fran blows through, I do. I will walk slowly along the pier jigging my bait along the bottom, in close to the pilings, as I work my way down the pier. This is only acceptable if the pier is not too crowded, or if you have an unusually charming personality.
If there are no long stretches of the pier devoid of fellow anglers, I resort to the grass may be greener approach and just set out the other rod on the opposite side of the pier from the first rod. With dead or strip baits, people mostly cast and retrieve, to add life to the deceased offering or bouncy-bouncy, which is just an up-and-down motion, to keep the bait moving, and hopefully more desirable to a hungry flounder.
Say you were lucky enough to hang a fish, and say you were even so lucky that it was a flounder. Here is where the “you’re up here and the fish is down there” thing comes into play. There is that 20-foot or so region of almost entirely nothing but air that you and your fish have to negotiate. This is also known as the “catch-and-release zone.” You can approach this in several ways: muscle the flounder up and hope he remains hook bound, yell “help” and see if someone more experienced and very friendly takes pity on you or come prepared with your own drop net. This is a net designed just for pier retrieval of citation flounder or other special pier fish. This net looks like a hula-hoop (I hear they are making a comeback) with a net on the bottom. It comes with a 30-to-40-foot length of rope and a float on the end of the rope for the times when you regrettably throw the rope off the pier instead of the net.
For retrieval of the flounder, it is lowered down into the water where the fish, now in sight and floundering around on the surface is then encouraged to climb in. Once the fish is safely aboard, the hula-hoop, fishy contents and all, is hoisted back up onto the pier.
You are now ready to claim your kudos from the gathering throngs of on-looking well-wishers and the envious. You are not yet done though. Flounder must be 15-inch minimum, and in 2023, only one flounder is to be kept per day here in North Carolina. At a hundred and something dollar$ per $hortie, you’d better be sure, and no stretch flounder are allowed.
For the most current vexing North Carolina regs, log onto www.ncdmf.net since the regs are a moving target, as might be your geography.
Good luck, happy floundering, and see ya on the pier.
--------------------
This past week we survived Idalia, Franklin, Gert, Jose and Katia, with possibly Lee lurking in the Eastern Atlantic wings.
I had about six inches of rain and a few scattered branches, and the beach was washed over a bit, aided by the king tides and a blue moon.
The best news was that Idalia thrust us into our first mullet blow (MB) of the season. It was not the strongest mullet blow, but it was real with finger mullet and cob mullet running east to west along the beach for about three days. So, MB #1 was on Sept. 1 with surf at 81 degrees and right on time based on my 25 years of MB data. There will be other mullet blow events throughout the fall. This was just the first.
--------------------
Last week also saw the return of silversides along the beach and a big school of menhaden just west of Bogue Inlet Pier.
This perked up the Spanish mackerel bite that had waned and brought in the husky 2- to 3-pound bluefish in blitz mode on Saturday. Hope you had your hard hats and face protection. It was wild with GotChas flying all over the place. Not only that, but the last couple of nights, slot reds and above slot size finally made an appearance around the pier. A good number of fish were landed, and the top bait seemed to be live shrimp, whole and fresh, and live finger mullet.
Actually, the last few days has shown revitalized action at Bogue Inlet Pier with not only Spanish and bigger blues and the reds, but also that fall run of pompano and sheepshead have started to show up too. Ditto for the Bogue Banks surf with some reds, Spanish and blues at Fort Macon, and trout, pompano and blues from the fort to Emerald Isle. I also got good news from the White Oak River too. The red drum action has picked up there as well. One of the top baits there was shrimp FishBites! They are effective baits for sure.
--------------------
With the seas being bumpy from all those named storms, much of the action this week was inside.
Idalia perked up the reds and specks inside, and the Morehead City Port Turning Basin was a good alternative to fighting persistent swells. With the king tides, it was also an excellent week to target tailing reds in the flooded grass. Ditto for the Neuse River old reds.
By the way, the next king tide event will be at the end of September and into October from Sept. 25 through Oct. 4, hopefully devoid of tropical interference.
Just prior to the tropical storm swells, according to Capt. Lee Sykes (Top Gun Fishing) the Big Rock was heating up with nice catches of schooling wahoo.
So, now less than two weeks before the start of this year’s flounder season, and just so you get it straight, it’s from Sept. 15 through Sept. 29 in coastal waters and maybe joint waters and probably already started in inland waters … sorry, I’m permanently vexed!
Hope you catch some legal fish. There are plenty around.
BOGUS NOTES
1) Check me out at www.Facebook.com/Dr.Bogus.
2) Log onto my website at www.ncoif.com. It’s now better than ever.
3) I’m located at 118 Conch Ct. in “Sea Dunes,” just off Coast Guard Road., Emerald Isle, NC 28594. Mailing address is P.O. Box 5225, Emerald Isle, NC 28594. Don’t forget a gift certificate for your favorite angler for fishing lessons or my totally Bogus Fishing Report subscription. Please stop by at any time and say “Hi” (252-354-4905).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.