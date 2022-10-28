NEWPORT — Shortway Brewery in Newport celebrated its fifth anniversary on Saturday with its second annual road race, The Barley Chase.
Cool temperatures and blue skies greeted runners in the event, which drew 219 total finishers between 171 in the 5K and 48 in the 10K. The race course wound through the town’s downtown area, beginning and ending at the brewery on Chatham Street.
Proceeds from the race go to benefit the Bread & Barley, a nonprofit church that runs entirely on volunteers with no building expenses.
The top runner in the 10K race was Keith Wiggins, 34, of Newport with a 40-minute, 2-second clocking. Josh Perrine, 33, of Morehead City placed second overall and in the male division with a 40:53 clocking, while Joshua Winks, 30, of Newport placed third in both divisions in 42:02.
The fastest female runner in the race was Whitlee Witte, 34, of New Bern with an 11th overall place time of 49:59. Gabrielle Postma placed second in the division and 12th overall in 50:50, and Maryashley Donelan, 30, of Newport, was third in the division and 16th overall in 52:06.
In the 5K, Chance McCubbin, 15, of Newport was the first-place finisher with a time of 20:38. James Blaul, 37, of New Bern placed second overall and second in the male division with a 20:58 clocking, while Ahmad Johnson, 35, of Newport placed third in both divisions in 21:54.
Tristan Briggs, 28, of Morehead City placed first in the female division with an 11th-place time of 25:57. Grace Wichrowski, 30, of Swansboro placed second in the division and 16th overall in 26:32, and Morgan Meltzer, 31, of Newport placed third in the division and 23rd overall in 27:17.
Here are overall and top-three finishers in each age division:
2022 THE BARLEY CHASE
10K
FEMALE
Overall: 1, Whitlee Witte, 49:54; 2, Gabrielle Postma, 50:47; 3, Maryashley Donelan, 52:00.
20-29: 1, A. Rowe, 1:19:47; 2, Erin Copplin, 1:18:00; 3, Megan Miller, 1:19:01.
30-39: 1, Amanda Edwards, 58:10; 2, Jillian Schnelle, 1:00:56; 3, Angie Barber, 1:02:31.
40-49: 1, Stephanie Carter, 53:25; 2, Luana Palimetakis, 1:07:43; 3, Shanna Du Mont, 1:09:27.
50-59: 1, Christine Giampa, 59:06; 2, Robin Ruffin, 1:04:31; 3, Wendy Littrell, 1:11:18.
60-69: 1, Cherie Shortway, 57:33.
70-and-over: 1, Sheryl Mason, 1:45:11.
MALE
Overall: 1, Keith Wiggins, 40:02; 2, Josh Perrine, 40:51; 3, Joshua Winks, 42:01.
20-29: 1, Joe Hanrahan, 45:09; 2, Tanner Beszterczei, 1:09:17; 3, Joshua McMunn, 1:09:17.
30-39: 1, Allen Lee, 43:41; 2, Matthew Interrante, 44:36; 3, Fabian Schra, 44:59.
40-49: 1, Stephen Laughinghouse, 49:18; 2, Daniel Blocker, 51:20; 3, Eric Rowe, 57:04.
50-59: 1, Daniel Fischler, Sr., 52:03; 2, Mark Roberts, 52:31; 3, Clark Jenkins, 56:03.
60-69: 1, Harry Shortway, 51:20; 2, Thomas Garetson, 53:43; 3, Joey Anderson, 55:27.
70-and-over: None.
5K
FEMALE
Overall: 1, Tristan Briggs, 24:51; 2, Grace Wichrowski, 25:27; 3, Morgan Meltzer, 26:10.
19-and-under: 1, G. Wiggins, 29:07; 2, Nevaeh Giossi, 30:33.
20-29: 1, Abigail Larsen, 29:07; 2, Brie Magee, 30:11; 3, Sarah Cahoone, 31:18.
30-39: 1, Danielle Bonde-Blaul, 27:43; 2, Ranelle Robbins, 30:09; 3, Amber Anfinson, 31:28.
40-49: 1, Shannon Callahan, 29:55; 2, Allison Hall, 30:32; 3, Tammy Sherron, 30:35.
50-59: 1, Andrea McConnell, 30:18; 2, Melissa Walker, 30:12; 3, Kristine Rushok, 30:59.
60-69: 1, Eileen Hoover, 43:45; 2, Jacqueline Touse, 35:19; 3, Nancy Bullett, 41:40.
70-and-over: None.
MALE
Overall: 1, Chance McCubbin, 19:36; 2, James Blaul, 19:56; 3, Ahmad Johnson, 20:32.
19-and-under: 1, Nathan Huber, 26:20; 2, N. Velueta, 26:57; 3, Elijah Wright, 30:42.
20-29: 1, Shaian Geronimo, 23:37; 2, Cole Pike, 24:08; 3, Kyle Cranmer, 25:05.
30-39: 1, Dan Uptmor, 22:40; 2, Nicholas Hause, 25:37; 3, Peter Moran, 29:06.
40-49: 1, David Callahan, 23:19; 2, Adam Radel, 24:48; 3, Matthew Hall, 26:37.
50-59: 1, Mikel Huber, 26:14; 2, Michael Maxon, 26:34; 3, David Markey, 28:05.
60-69: 1, Bruce Mann, 26:30; 2, David Snyder, 26:44; 3, John Cassillo, 25:53.
70-and-over: 1, Morry Smilkinson, 36:14; 2, John Hoover, 45:31; 3, Gary Roberson, 1:02:13.
