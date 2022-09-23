MOREHEAD CITY — The West Carteret cross country teams put up top-notch scores Wednesday in a home meet at Fort Macon.
The boys nearly posted a perfect score with 19 points. Dixon followed far behind with 53 and Richlands totaled 64.
The girls scored 20 points in a two-team meet with Dixon. The Bulldogs had 40 points.
The Patriots put seven runners in the top nine of the boys meet.
Jake Knight led the way in the 33-runner race with a first-place time of 19 minutes, 6 seconds.
Chance McCubbin finished as the runner-up in 20:14.
Hunter Guthrie took fourth in 20:56, followed by Carter Bass in fifth in 21:02.
Nash Taylor claimed seventh in 21:36, followed by Landon Gray in eighth in 22:23 and Sandlin Nowell in ninth in 22:24.
West also put seven in the top nine of the girls race.
Ryan Germain touched the line in 25:20 in the 24-runner meet to take the runner-up spot and pace four straight Patriot finishers.
Elaina Sherline took third in 25:46, followed by Tyler Collins in fourth in 26:06 and Caroline Dickinson in fifth in 27:32.
Sally King placed seventh in 28:27, followed by Marlena Marson in eighth in 28:38 and Riley Preston in ninth in 28:42.
