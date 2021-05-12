OCEAN — The Croatan baseball team continued to make short work of the 1A/2A Coastal 8 Conference on Tuesday with its second mercy-rule win of the season.
The Cougars mowed down Richlands 15-1 at home, scoring 14 runs in the first two innings to improve to 5-0 in the conference.
They took sole position of first place when East Carteret (4-1) lost to Southwest Onslow 11-6 on Tuesday.
Eleven Cougars notched a hit in the win over Richlands (2-3). The game started with three straight base hits from Jack Riley, Matt Lasater and Ryan Bellamy. An error scored Riley, Lasater was walked home and Bellamy crossed the plate on a single from Austin Odom.
Lasater and Riley were the top hitters in the game, with Lasater finishing 2-for-2 with a double and two runs and Riley 2-for-3 with an RBI and two runs. Connor McLeod, Sam Hoy and Bellamy also scored two runs apiece.
Bryce Cohen, Jair Marquez-Munoz, Liam McFadden and Jamie Register each scored a run each.
After the first two innings, substitute hitters took the plate and found success, too. Matthew McCray came on at the No. 8 spot in the third frame and hit a single. He scored on a double from Colton Sullivan.
McFadden was the winning pitcher in the game for Croatan. He only tossed two innings as the starting arm but struck out five and only walked one with just two hits and no runs allowed.
Sam Hoy pitched the last three innings. He struck out five and walked none with three hits allowed. The only run allowed wasn’t earned.
Richlands’ Kendall Huffman got the run, reaching on a single and scoring on a fielder’s choice.
The Wildcats threw four pitchers at Croatan. Marks got the loss with three hits and one earned run allowed. He struck out three batters.
Croatan will travel to East Carteret on Tuesday, May 18.
Here are results of the game:
VARSITY BASEBALL
Team R H E
Richlands.........001 00 - 1 5 6
Croatan….........591 0x - 15 13 2
WP – McFadden
LP – Marks
Richlands leading hitters: Houston 2-2; Huffman 2-3, run; Sydes 1-3.
Croatan leading hitters: Lasater 2-2 (2B), 2 runs; Riley 2-3, RBI, 2 runs; R. Bellamy 1-3, RBIs, 2 runs; Hoy 1-2, RBI, 2 runs; Marquez-Munoz 1-4, RBI, run; McCray 1-1, run; McFadden 1-2, 2 RBIs, run; McLeod 1-2, 2 RBIs, 2 runs; Odom 1-3, RBI; Register 1-1, RBI, run; Sullivan 1-1, RBI.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.