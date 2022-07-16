MOREHEAD CITY — For a lot of the fishing teams that come back to the Crystal Coast year after year, angling runs deep in their families.
Wall Hanger Capt. Brian Allen and his wife, Stacy, of Raleigh will have their kids Braxton, 16, and Lydia, 15, on the boat this week when they fish the Big Rock Kids Tournament. In fact, they’ll have seven junior anglers aboard with a host of cousins and nieces and nephews in the mix as the 63-foot Spencer ventures offshore for two days of billfish release action.
Junior angling is a focus of the second-year tournament, where billfish releases made by those who are age 16 and under get a points bump. Last year, 16 of the 17 releases made over the three days of fishing came from junior anglers.
While he’s used to having his kids on board, Brian enjoys having other junior anglers on his boat as often as he can. It allows him to share the joy of fishing while providing him a fresh lens to turn the commonplace into something extraordinary.
“When I bring new kids on the boat and they see things like flying fish or sea turtles for the first time, it’s incredible to see that wonder on their face,” Brian said. “It brings the kid back out in you and makes it magical for yourself again seeing it through a kid’s eyes.”
Fishing started for the family as something to fit into their schedule, but now their schedules revolve around it. It has given them an opportunity to spend valuable time in close quarters.
“Where else can you spend all day with your kids in one place, where they’re right with you and you can really talk and making memories,” Stacy said. “The fishing is a huge part of it, but it’s also about sitting and watching the waves, listening to music and creating a bond by just being out there on the water. It’s a good peace to have with each other.”
All of the Allens were on board during the 64th annual Big Rock Blue Marlin Tournament in June when Stacy reeled in a 556.4-pound blue marlin that wound up placing second on the leaderboard and winning the boat $426,288 in prize money.
It wasn’t the first blue marlin boated while the kids were on board, but the rare weight of it still inspired the excitement Brian loves to see.
“When we put that fish in the boat, my son was doing jumping jacks and lying down next to it, hugging it, kissing it,” he said. “It was awesome to see that excitement.”
Stacy’s catch, which took seven hours to get into the boat, was one of two lady anglers blue marlin weigh-ins during that week. It was her 12th blue marlin catch in four years of competitive billfishing.
After the big catch, she was still feeling the physical effects of the fight throughout the day.
“It was a very tough fight,” she said. “He took us down to the white line and stayed down there for hours. During the first hour, my whole left foot went numb. Then in the second hour, my toe went numb. Everything is very sore. I thank God for gloves.”
It’s important for Allen that her kids see how accessible fishing can be for anyone willing to put in the work.
“I think it’s good for them to see mom works hard, too, and that mom is involved, that it’s not just a guy-dominated sport,” she said.
The Allens keep Wall Hanger at their Morehead City home when they aren’t fishing. Like many families who will be in shallower waters for the 15th annual Carteret Community College Spanish Mackerel & Dolphin Fishing Tournament this week and next, the Allens started fishing on a center console, a 28-foot Hydra-Sport.
“We didn’t know what we were doing, but we were having a good time,” Brian said. “We started fishing out of the Myrtle Beach area and then migrated to Morehead City. You’re closer to the Gulf Stream here, and it’s just better fishing.”
The couple started saltwater fishing in 2003 before their children were born, first for fun and then getting involved in Southern Kingfishing Association tournaments.
“That’s how we got the kids into it,” Stacy said. “We made sure to fish competitions that had junior angler divisions, so it was about the kids and not all about us. Now they fight over who is going to get the reel. They have both caught white marlin, sailfish, king mackerel, mahi mahi, tuna and amberjacks. Now they want to catch a blue marlin.”
The Allens purchased the first iteration of Wall Hanger in 2017 and then upgraded to their current 63-foot hull last year.
Since 2017, the boat has had an incredible run of success. Before it brought in the blue marlin during this year’s Big Rock, the boat scored a release in the Keli Wagner Lady Angler Tournament. In 2019, Allen also pulled into the weigh station at 11 p.m. with his own 569.5-pound blue marlin that wound up placing fifth on the leaderboard.
“It’s hard to put into words what it’s like to back into the weigh station with those crowds,” Brian said. “People fish years and don’t ever get to do that. It was humbling and really exciting.”
He added, “I had some people that really helped me learn how to do this when we first got started. Gray Blount is one of the best captains I’ve ever met. He captained our boat for a number of years. And then our mate, Jonathan Oglesby, I learned so much from both of them.”
The 21-year married couple has only been competitive billfishing for five years, but Brian has been an avid angler since his younger years when his grandmother would take him pond fishing with a simple rod, cork and worms.
“I’d sit on the bank and watch that cork go under and just never lost that feeling,” he said.
The love of fishing got passed down from grandparent to grandchild, and now from parent to child. The sport offers the life skills Stacy likes to see her kids inherit.
“When you lose a fish or a line breaks or you don’t catch anything or your fish gets eaten in half on the way up,” she said, “that’s when you learn some serious life skills about having a good attitude and being a good sport.”
“Fishing has brought us closer as a family, hands down. We’ve been scared, excited, frustrated, angry, thrilled, all within 10 feet of each other. We’ve seen each other at our best and our worst. Deciding to fish as a family was one of the best decisions we ever made.”
