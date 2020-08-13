PELETIER – The finish of the Battlefield Tire Pros Mini-Stock finish Saturday, Aug. 8 has been reviewed and a penalty issued for disorderly conduct.

James Horner, who had been recorded as finishing second, has been moved back to the 12th position after a formal review of the race. Furthermore, Horner has been placed on probation for two races for disobeying orders from race control and disorderly conduct.

Jason Adams has been moved up to his originally scored finishing position of second while Lee Kozikiwski, Joshua Caldwell and Myles Tucker rounded out the top-five. Stephen Sanders’ victory has been certified by Carteret County Speedway.

Points are not being awarded for the 2020 season due to the numerous schedule changes which resulted from COVID-19.

Here are certified results:

Battlefield Tire Pros Mini-stock Showdown

1. Stephen Sanders

2. Jason Adams

3. Lee Kozikowski

4. Joshua Caldwell

5. Myles Tucker

6. Mike Herron

7. Kris Hetu

8. Michael Tucker

9. Andrew Jackson

10. Shannon Ward

11. Isaac Chandler

12. James Horner

13. Patrick Arch

14. Randy Hewett

15. Travis Miller

16. Neil Mason

17. Jesse Heath

18. Andrew Deal

19. Brantley Dawson

20. Travis Provost

21. John Hladick, Jr.

