OCEAN — Croatan and West Carteret met for a preseason scrimmage Monday in the mud, wind and rain.
The two teams splashed and sloshed through offensive and defensive plays, each team taking turns starting on the “25-yard line” on Croatan’s practice field.
The temperature dropped 18 degrees and the rain picked up dramatically from the start of the scrimmage to the finish. That kind of weather will be more common in a football season uncommonly beginning in February.
“We’re definitely going to get some different weather this year,” Croatan coach Andrew Gurley said. “but that’s part of it. That’s weather in North Carolina during this part of the year. I’m just glad we’re able to play.”
West coach Daniel Barrow added, “We’re going to get a lot of weather like this, I think, this spring. We’ll have to learn how to play in it, so this was good.”
The two teams typically play each other during the regular season, but this season has been shortened to seven weeks due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, eliminating the chance for more than one or two nonconference contests.
Croatan will still play East Carteret as 1A/2A Coastal 8 Conference opponents, but West will not play a county team this season.
“It’s nice to see Croatan since we’re not playing any county games this year,” Barrow said. “I saw a lot out there that we still need to work on, and I saw some good things. Live competitions are good because they can show us some things we can’t see at practice.”
West needed the scrimmage more than Croatan, with plenty of questions still to answer and empty depth chart spots to fill. The Patriots are in a year with limited experience and coming off a 5-6 season, so live competition is vital for coaching assessment.
“It’s about evaluation and getting some of the kinks out,” Barrow said. “A lot of guys are trying to prove themselves at different positions, so it’s just about seeing who rises to the top.”
Only one established playmaker, senior running back/receiver C.J. Rocci, returns to the Patriots this season, leaving the door open for new players to take over vital spots in the offensive scheme. Barrow noted film review would still be needed to name the offensive skill position starters.
“If you have a lot of inexperience like we do, you’re going to have some unanswered questions at this stage,” Barrow said. “We don’t have to look far. We have some guys who have stepped up, and we know who our group is. It’s just about deciding who goes where.”
The Cougars are coming off a sub-.500 season on paper. The program officially finished 4-8 but lost five wins due to a self-reported ineligibility infraction. On the field, they finished 9-3 and reached the state playoffs for the second straight season.
Gurley got back a large portion of his skill players, as well as a few key returners on the offensive and defensive lines.
“I liked that our offense started clicking out there,” he said. “We were able to rotate some guys in there and see what we’ve got, too. Defensively, we started off a little slow. It’s nice to play a simulation of live ball and see how our guys handle different situations. I thought we tackled well today. It was good.”
The two teams were slated to scrimmage Saturday but rescheduled for Monday despite playing their first official games Friday. West will travel to Farmville Central, while Croatan will host Jacksonville.
Gurley is confident his team will be prepared for the truncated season’s start.
“I felt good about what I saw today,” he said. “Obviously, there are some things we have to work on, but that’s what a scrimmage is for, to identify those things. I wanted to see how we lined up, and I liked it.”
