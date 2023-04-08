OCEAN — Croatan is already facing playoff competition, which is a great sign for the girls lacrosse team.
The Cougars have played all four of the other top-five teams in the 1A/2A/3A east rankings in the past two weeks and have beat them all.
They defeated First Flight 11-8 on March 21, Northwoods 15-5 on Saturday, J.H. Rose 13-4 on Tuesday and Terry Sanford 17-2 on Thursday.
“I scheduled these teams on purpose,” Croatan coach Nick Moore said. “With the new system, we wanted to see what our opposition was going to be. When we played Northwood on Saturday (April 1), we asked the girls to treat it like a state championship game.”
The Cougars (10-2) are ranked No. 1 in the state across the 1A/2A/3A classifications. They are on an eight-game winning streak and look on track to win the program’s first-ever league title with a 5-0 record in the Coastal/Northeastern Coastal Conference.
“They’re firing on all cylinders,” Moore said. “It’s not just one side of the game. It’s offense, defense, goalies, clears, transitions, riding, groundballs. They’re dedicated right now. They’ve completely bought in, and we’re seeing the result of their hard work.”
The Cougars still haven’t played at full strength either. Last year’s leading scorer, Kate Wilson, missed seven games, starting defender Falon McCabe hurt her ankle against Terry Sanford, and starting attacker Crystina Canady has been out since dislocating her knee in the first game of the season.
“We still haven’t played with a full starting 12 lineup yet,” Moore said. “We’ve been mixing it up and moving people around, which just goes to show how versatile this group is.”
The Cougars built a quick lead against Terry Sanford (4-7), going up 9-0 in the first nine minutes and taking a 10-0 lead into halftime.
Nine Cougars found the back of the net, led by four goals and nine assists from Lauren Hayden. Wilson also slotted three goals and dished two assists. Both girls scored one girls apiece on a free position shot.
Maddi Sutton tallied four goals, while Audrey Kirkwood, Estrella Barajas-Gomez, Ginger Hayden, Samantha Hall, Natalie Lynch and Kiera Hughes each scored one.
The Cougars took 29 shots total and got assists on 11 of 17 goals. The team scooped 26 groundballs, led by six apiece from Sofia Mendolia and Hayden. Sutton led with seven draw controls, and in the net, goalie Devan Maready made one save and Sophia Adkins three.
Terry Sanford got one goal apiece from Molly Barber and Naomi Lenz.
After spring break, Croatan will travel to New Bern on Wednesday, April 19.
