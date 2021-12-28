You only needed to watch Garrett Boucher once on the pitch to understand why he’s collected so many awards.
The Croatan senior was named to the N.C. Soccer Coaches Association All-State Team twice – once in 2A, once in 3A – while earning the 3A Coastal Conference Player of the Year, and now earns his second News-Times Player of the Year honor.
To make the latter award even more impressive, he earned the two at different positions.
Boucher was named the News-Times Player of the Year two years ago after setting the program record for goals in a season at the time with 24.
A natural at center back at an intimidating 6-4, he focused more on defense as a junior to help lead the Cougars to the first soccer state championship in county history and a rare undefeated record (18-0).
He still managed 15 goals and four assists while leading a defense that registered 10 shutouts and gave up just one goal in seven other games.
This season, Boucher scored 10 goals and added six assists to become one of the best two-way players in 3A. He helped the defense record 13 shutouts and surrender only 20 goals in 21 games, including just three in the final 15 games.
Croatan went 18-3 overall while advancing to the regional semifinal and captured another league title.
