BEAUFORT — Friday night the Mariners and the Hawks will be eyeing their first win of the year.
East Carteret is set to host North Lenoir entering week four of the high school football season,
East is 0-3 for the first time since 2019, which is the last time the teams squared off. The Hawks dominated the Mariners by a score of 47-0.
The Mariners have dropped four straight games dating back to the first round of the 2022 state playoffs when they were defeated 44-35 in a shootout with Midway.
They’ve have had a great deal of problems on the offensive side of the ball, which is the biggest distinction between the loss to Midway and the first three games of this season.
East has yet to register a point, losing to White Oak 51-0 in week one, Ashley 62-0 in week two and country rival Croatan 25-0 last week.
Antonio Bryant, the team’s leading running back, returned after missing the second game of the season against Ashley due to an injury sustained in the season opener. However, he managed just six yards against the suffocating Cougar defense.
The Mariners’ offensive woes could be attributed to the inclusion of a handful of skill players who are either underclassmen or inexperienced in a new position.
“We’ve been working with guys that didn’t have much experience coming into the season and we’ve been seeing progression week by week,” said coach B.J. Frazier. “Our goal is to continue to simplify the schemes to eliminate the amount of thinking the guys are doing so the guys can operate at a high level and be more efficient on both sides of the ball.”
North Lenoir has been enduring struggles much longer compared to the Mariners.
The Hawks last had a winning campaign in 2019 when they finished 8-4 and advanced to the first round of the postseason
The Hawks have been outscored 1,087-463 since then, giving them an overall record of 8-21. The last time they earned a victory was in week two of the 2022 season, when they outlasted Farmville Central 30-29.
The Hawks have lost 10 straight games.
