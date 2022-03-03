OCEAN — The Croatan baseball team jumped to 2-0 Wednesday with an 18-7 victory over Havelock at home.
The Cougars crammed in 18 runs into four at-bats before holding strong defensively in the top of the fifth inning to end the game with a 10-run mercy rule. The win followed a 7-2 tilt over Southwest Onslow on Tuesday.
Despite the game being just four-and-half innings, it lasted well beyond the two-hour mark. That’s because Croatan blew a 7-1 lead in the top of the fourth, watching Havelock make it a 7-6 game before scoring a whopping 11 in the fifth.
“We’re super young, so we’re aware stuff like that is going to happen especially early on,” Croatan coach Josh Shaffer said. “Mistakes make for learning opportunities. We've seen the young guys learn and improve a ton already.”
Shaffer’s roster is certainly young this year, even with seven seniors on it. He turned to two freshman pitchers against the Rams, sticking with Chase Byrd through four frames and letting Weston Thomas close the game out in the fifth.
Byrd had a solid start to the game, allowing no earned runs through the first three innings. When he gave up six hits and five earned runs with only one out in the fourth, Shaffer stuck with the young right-hander.
“He’s calm, cool and collected,” Shaffer said. “That’s how he carries himself, and he sets that tone when he’s on the mound. Never too high, never too low. That’s what we like to see.”
Byrd wound up striking out three and walking two in his first start and win of the season. Thomas faced five batters and struck out two with just one earned run allowed.
The Cougars rattled off 14 hits, led by three apiece from Sam Hoy and Austin Odom. Both batters hit doubles, with Odom driving in two runs and scoring twice, and Hoy finishing with a run and an RBI.
Owen Bellamy, Matthew McCray, Liam McFadden and Thomas all finished with two hits apiece. Bellamy scored three runs, and McCray drove in three.
The Cougars have increased their hit count in each game so far this season. They knocked six during a scrimmage with Ashley on Feb. 24, had eight against Southwest Onslow and then 18 against Havelock.
“It takes us a while to get started, but once we get started, it’s fun to watch,” Shaffer said. “Coming into the season, we thought pitching and defense would be our strength. But we’ve been pleasantly surprised by the hits we’ve seen so far.”
Havelock’s leading hitter was T.J. French who went 3-of-3 and scored twice. Cushinberry Braylon and Logan Williams had two hits with an RBI and a run apiece. Raymond Yanez was the losing pitcher, going three-and-two-thirds innings and allowing 10 hits and six earned runs with four strikeouts.
Shaffer anticipates good things from his bullpen, which includes Liam McFadden, Hoy, Bellamy, Byrd and Thomas. Hoy and Bellamy were both starting pitchers during the shortened 2021 season. McFadden was used often last season but was injured halfway during it. The sophomore started in the game against Southwest.
The Cougars may be young in general, but they have experience where it matters. Their first six batters in the lineup are seniors, as are their entire infield. Bellamy is behind the plate, Odom at first, Hoy at third, McCray at shortstop and Jair Marquez Munoz at second.
“We graduated seven seniors, but we have seven more coming back this year,” Shaffer said. “Already they’ve shown us they can lead from the front. A couple of them are naturally quiet guys, but they’ve taken on the challenge of being more vocal.”
The Cougars are coming off a 14-1 season, in which they went 14-0 during the regular season and bowed out in the first round of the 2A state playoffs. The school was realigned to 3A in the offseason, placing the Cougars in a new-look 3A Coastal Conference with tougher competition.
In the old 1A/2A Coastal 8 Conference, the Cougars went 32-10. The 2020 season had no conference play as it was cut short in the second week due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“We’re excited to be challenged in the new conference,” Shaffer said. “We know the 3A is a whole other beast, but we’ve been wanting that. We didn’t feel super challenged in the past conference, so a change of pace is welcome.”
The Cougars will be home again on Tuesday against West Craven, then again on Wednesday against New Bern.
Here are results of the game:
VARSITY BASEBALL
Team R H E
Havelock.……....100 5 1 - 7 8 3
Croatan….........052 (11)x - 18 14 2
WP – Byrd
LP – Yanez
Havelock leading hitters: French 3-3, 2 runs; Cushinberry 2-3, RBI, run; Williams 2-3, 2 RBIs, run; Frazier 1-3, run.
Croatan leading hitters: Hoy 3-4 (2B), RBI, run; Odom 3-4 (2B), 2 RBIs, 2 runs; Bellamy 2-4 (2B), 2 RBIs, 3 runs; McCray 2-4, 3 RBIs, 2 runs; McFadden 2-4 (2B), 4 RBIs, 2 runs; Thomas 2-4 (2B), 3 RBIs, run.
