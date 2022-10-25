CARTERET COUNTY — The Croatan and West Carteret volleyball teams won their first-round 3A state playoff matchups on Saturday.
The Cougars (19-5 overall) shut out Havelock 3-0, winning 25-17, 25-13, 25-8. That earned the No. 5-seeded Cougars a second-round matchup with No. 12 South Central (13-8) on Tuesday. The Falcons defeated No. 21 Scotland 3-1 in the first round. There were no stats available from Croatan’s first-round win.
The winner of the second-round match will face either No. 4 Cape Fear (20-3) or No. 13 West Johnston (17-9) in the third round Thursday.
The Patriots (18-6) also won their first playoff match handily, blanking Williams 3-0 with 25-20, 25-17, 25-18 set scores. They squared off against No. 27 Person (8-14) on Tuesday after the Rockets upset No. 6 Franklinton 3-1 in the first round. The winner of that match will play either No. 3 Hunt (21-4) or No. 14 South Johnston (17-8) in the third round.
In the win over Williams, West’s Megan Kenon led the effort at the net with 12 kills and added four serving aces and three blocks. Rachel Chambers tallied six kills, and Zoe Bailey had five kills. Chloe Lewis and Sadie Pruitt both tallied nine digs, and Riley Williams and Maddie Mansfield combined for 29 assists.
Croatan and West are representing the 3A Coastal Conference, along with No. 31 Richlands. Croatan won the conference with a 10-0 record and captured the tournament championship to boot last week. West placed second in the league with an 8-2 record.
East Carteret (9-12 overall) also advanced to the state playoffs after placing third in the 1A/2A Coastal Plains Conference with a 6-4 record.
The Mariners were seeded No. 30 in the 2A playoffs and drew a first-round matchup with No. 3 Farmville Central (19-3), losing 3-0 by a score of 25-17, 25-23, 25-7.
Offensive leaders in the game were Meadow Kaiser with 12 kills and Hailey Grady with 17 assists. Kate Guthrie led the team in blocks with four and digs with eight.
