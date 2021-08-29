VANCEBORO — The Croatan football team earned a victory on the road Saturday.
The Cougars (1-1) traveled to West Craven (0-1) and won 20-14 after facing a 14-0 deficit in the second half. The Cougars were slated to play at Pamlico County (0-1) on Friday, but that game was canceled when the Hurricanes entered COVID-19 quarantine protocol.
No further results of the game at West Craven were available as of this posting.
