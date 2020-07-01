I’ve been thinking a lot about time lately.
A comic in a movie I recently watched ended her standup routines with the line “I hope I've earned the privilege of your time.”
As a writer, that struck me.
Then I ran across a tweet last week that conveyed the dichotomy of journalists, stating that reporters are the kind of people to ask if you’re available in the next 89 seconds while also being the kind of people who apologize for taking 30 weeks to respond to an email.
Someone replied to that tweet with “I don’t blame anybody for deciding not to interrupt their lives on a moment’s notice. Our urgency is not your problem.”
Craig McClanahan was the kind of person who would decide I was important enough to interrupt his life on a moment’s notice, and always treated my urgency as his problem.
The longtime West Carteret educator and coach died Saturday night at the age of 59.
If I ever asked McClanahan for 10 minutes, he gave me 20. If I asked him for half an hour, he gave me the whole hour.
Dealing with the media is a part of the job description for athletic directors and coaches. Some are better at it than others. McClanahan was the best.
After a basketball game, I would ask him one question, and 10 minutes later, I would turn off the tape recorder having not asked a follow-up question. It wasn’t needed. McClanahan had covered all the bases … and then some.
I once spoke to him for an hour in his office about a story I hoped to pursue detailing the many duties of an athletic director. He covered it from A to Z.
The playoffs were right around the corner and I was suddenly too busy to work on the story. One thing led to another. I never got around to it, and he didn’t care. He was just happy to provide you with what you needed, when you needed it.
He was a good basketball coach and a good tennis coach, but he was one of the best athletic directors around. He always had every “T” crossed and every “I” dotted.
Anyone who ever saw him agonize over whether the “West Carteret” table covering was centered at college scholarship signings could see he was a perfectionist.
Anyone who ever attended a basketball game and saw those crisp collars on his white dress shirts and perfectly tied red ties could see he paid attention to details.
We at the News-Times used to joke that McClanahan had AD ESP. You could text him a midday question about that night’s games, and by the time you hit “send,” he had responded. It was uncanny.
He made sure you had schedules as soon as he got them together, and he made sure you had basketball or tennis stats as timely as he could get them to you.
McClanahan was one of a handful of coaches I was still dealing with in 2020 who I started dealing with when I started on his job in 2007. I began my career in the winter during basketball season, and he took it easy on a rookie reporter.
He was tough but fair.
I only crossed McClanahan once in our 14 years working together – and make no mistake, reporters and coaches work together. We can only do our jobs as well as those who we cover contribute to our stories.
McClanahan called me to let me know he was less than happy with me. We disagreed mightily during that call. I was nervous about the next time we would run into each other. When we did, he said, “Hey, J.J., how’s it going?”
He acted like nothing happened. Our relationship was the same as before.
Like I stated, tough but fair.
There were plenty of conversations over the years on football and soccer sidelines where he would give me the latest and greatest on Tar Heels basketball, ECU football, county athletics, the Coastal Conference and West Carteret.
He could be stern and demanding (just ask his basketball players) and sarcastic and funny (just ask his tennis players).
Anybody who could smile when the West student section, the Patriot Militia, would chant “shave your legs, get a tan, you can be McClanahan” had a good sense of humor.
He knew he looked ridiculous – and I mean that in a good way. Who filled out a cutoff T-shirt in his mid-to-late 50s better than McClanahan? The answer is … nobody.
You could look at his torso, his athletic department, and his basketball and tennis teams and see that he was a hard worker.
He also cared. You don’t spend more than 35 years in education if you don’t.
And few people loved his alma mater, West Carteret, as much as he did.
He was generous in so many ways, including with his time.
I just wish he had more of it to give.
(Send comments or questions to jj@thenewstimes.com or follow him on Twitter @jjsmithccnt.)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.