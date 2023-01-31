YEATESVILLE — The East Carteret boys basketball team set a season high for points in a quarter Friday night with 32 versus Northside-Pinetown.
The Mariners outscored the home team by 24 points in the opening frame on their way to an 85-44 victory.
East (12-6) won its fifth 1A/2A Coastal Plains Conference game in a row to move to 5-1 in the league. Northside (5-13) stayed winless in the CPC at 0-5.
The mercy-rule contest went much the same as the first matchup when the Mariners won 74-34.
They’ve hit the 30-point mark in a quarter on four occasions this season with three coming in the first period.
Shamel Baker, Charles Matheka and Jacob Nelson combined to score 25 of the 32 points in the opening stanza versus the Panthers with Baker going for 10, Matheka adding eight and Nelson seven.
Baker scored 29 on the night, followed by Matheka with 27.
The talented junior backcourt has combined to put up more than 45 points per game this season with Baker averaging 24.9 and Matheka averaging 21.7.
Nelson went for 10 points against Northside.
Tate Gibbs led the Panthers with 11, followed by Griffin Johnson with 10.
If East can defeat Jones Senior (8-6, 2-3 league) on Tuesday, and Pamlico gets by Lejeune (5-11, 1-4 league), it will set up a battle for conference supremacy on Friday.
The Hurricanes (9-10) are also 5-1 in the CPC. They handed the Mariners their lone league loss on Jan. 6 in a 63-62 overtime contest.
Here are results of the game:
VARSITY BOYS
East Carteret...................... 32 16 24 13 - 85
Northside............................ 8 15 16 5 - 44
EAST CARTERET (85) – Baker 29, Matheka 27, J. Nelson 10, Walker 5, Watson 5, Piner 4, Brice 2, Long 2, Taylor 1.
NORTHSIDE (44) – Gibbs 11, Johnson 10, Vansant 9, Moore 6, McBride 4, Squires 3, Arthur 1.
