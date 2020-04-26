MOREHEAD CITY — The county’s high schools barely cracked open the spring sports season schedule when the COVID-19 pandemic shut it down.
A tentative date to hopefully reopen the season was set for Monday, May 18, but that was nixed Friday when N.C. Gov. Roy announced that schools would not reopen. Along with that decision, the N.C. High School Athletic Association announced that the spring sports season was officially over.
Here are individual county leaders of various spring sports before the shutdown and subsequent cancellation of the season:
Baseball
On the baseball diamond, Croatan’s Owen Bellamy led all hitters with eight, along with five runs, six RBIs and a .500 batting average to help the Cougars to a 3-2 start. For West Carteret (1-3), Josh Mason led the way with seven hits, five runs, one RBI and a .500 average. East Carteret was 1-1 before the break.
Other leading hitters were West’s Bryson Willis with seven hits, four runs, four RBIs and a .467 batting average, Hayden Winchell with six hits, four runs, four RBIs and a .400 average, and Croatan’s Ryan Bellamy with six hits, three runs, four RBIs and a .353 average.
On the mound, Croatan’s Jamie Register and Sam Hamlin both have a 1.31 ERA in 5 1/3 innings, with Register tallying 10 strikeouts and four walks and Hamlin seven strikeouts and no walks. Ryan Bellamy sports a 2.52 ERA with 10 strikeouts and three walks over 8 1/3 innings.
Softball
On the softball field, West (4-0) had all four of the county’s top hitters in Anna Keith Sullivan with seven hits, four runs, five RBIs and a .467 batting average; Kiersten Newton with six hits, four runs, five RBIs and a .500 average; Mackenzie Collins with six hits, five runs, two RBIs and a .500 average; and Hannah Moseley with six hits, five runs, four RBIs and a .400 average. East’s (2-2) Ashlyn Guthrie was also a top hitter with six hits, two runs, one RBI and a .400 average.
Croatan was 0-3 before the break and did not have statistics available.
Collins was also the county’s top pitcher with a 1.17 ERA over 12 innings pitched with 14 strikeouts and four walks. West’s Abree Young had a 1.50 ERA with 21 strikeouts and eight walks over 14 innings, while East’s Anna Gillikin had a 2.04 ERA with 42 strikeouts and seven walks over 24 innings on the mound.
Girls Soccer
Croatan’s Gentry Straub was the top goal scorer on the girls soccer pitch before the shutdowns with five and one assist to boot to help the Cougars to a 3-1 record.
Other top scorers on the pitch were Croatan’s Logan Howard with four goals and two assists, West’s (1-4) Abigail Crawford with four goals, Croatan’s Haley Cousins with two goals and two assists and West’s Mary Neal Rowland with two goals.
In the net, Croatan’s Caroline McAloon got extra time at starter, while senior teammate Kelly Hagerty was still helping the girls basketball program on a playoff run. McAloon racked up a county-high 10 saves before the break, followed by six from West’s Kasey McCoury and Hagerty with five.
East was 1-0 before the break but did not have statistics available.
Boys Lacrosse
Before the spring sports season was postponed indefinitely, Kiernan O’Connell was Croatan’s top boys lacrosse scorer with six goals and two assists to help his team to a 2-1 record.
Teammate Isaiah Walker tallied five goals and six assists, and Jonathan McCabe scored four goals.
Goalie Zachary Barker made 12 saves in the net to lead the category.
West Carteret (2-0) had no statistics available from the early season.
Girls Lacrosse
Croatan had the only girls lacrosse team in the county this spring, led by a trio of first-year prep standouts and sporting a 1-3 overall record.
Kate Wilson was the top scorer with 17 goals and six assists, Reagan Kemppainen tallied 11 goals and one assist, and Kelsey McCormick had 10 goals and three assists.
Lindsey Worrell was the team’s top goalkeeper with 11 saves.
Boys Tennis
Croatan was 5-0 before the break and had four of the county’s top singles netters.
Noah Shaul was 5-0 at No. 1, Mason Fails 6-0 at No. 2, Eli Simonette 5-0 at No. 5 and Adam Dweikat 6-0 at No. 6.
West was 3-0 before the shutdown with Jake Bradley being the top No. 3 netter with a 3-0 record, while Ransom Bryant was tops at No. 4 at 3-0.
In doubles, the No. 1 West pair of Adam Cummings and Rob Cummings was 3-0, August Taber and Bryant were 3-0 at No. 2, and Jake Bradley and Matthew Loynes were 2-0 at No. 3.
East was 3-1 before the shutdowns with No. 1 singles player Aidan Wolf being 3-1, while No. Jack Nowacek was 2-2 and No. 3 Mitchell Brooks 3-1.
