BEAUFORT — The East Carteret boys basketball team lost six players from last year’s nine-man rotation and struggled to fill those spots during the opening three games of the season.
The Mariners may have found something in the past two contests.
Evan Taylor and Sean Walker combined for 14 points Friday in a 67-53 triumph over Croatan.
“We’re figuring the lineup out,” East coach Daniel Griffee said. “Sean has played some great minutes for us in both games. Evan does the garbage man work. He’s a tough guy. He goes out there and works his butt off.”
The Mariners moved to 4-1 on the season after going 2-1 during a busy week.
“If you had asked me at the beginning of the year, I wouldn’t have thought that,” Griffee said. “I might have thought we would be under .500.”
Croatan dropped to 3-2.
Taylor and Walker have combined for 21 points in the last two games after combining for four in the first three. Taylor had a career-high 10 points against the Cougars. His previous high of four came in a 90-65 loss to West Carteret. Walker matched his career high of four points reached one game earlier in a 69-57 win over Havelock.
“If they’ll just play, it will make things go smoother for us,” Griffee said. “They put so much pressure on themselves to do too much that they don’t just play. I think they are understanding their roles.”
Croatan coach Scott McBride agreed that Taylor and Walker made the difference after watching the two go scoreless in the first matchup, a 62-54 win by East.
“We knew what Charles (Matheka) and Shamel (Baker) can do, and they did what they normally do, but the other guys on the court made the difference in the game,” McBride said. “We tried to go to go to our triangle-and-two, and they started hitting their shots and we had to go to man-to-man, so hats off to those kids that stepped up tonight. They made that East Carteret team better.”
While Walker made his impact in the paint, Taylor helped the Mariners finally break out with a fine shooting night. He hit two of the team’s eight three-pointers. East had combined to make eight three-pointers in its first four games.
“We finally hit some shots,” Griffee said. “Nice to get the three-ball to go down. That is the most we’ve hit this year. We were much better on offense, much better on defense.”
Baker connected on five three-pointers in the first half on his way to a game-high 24 points. The junior guard has now hit the 20-point mark in all five games. Matheka hit two three-pointers on his way to 18 points. Twelve of his points came in the first half.
East turned a four-point first-quarter lead into a 19-point halftime advantage thanks to a 21-6 run in the second quarter.
Jacob Nelson scored six of his nine points in the third quarter as the home team pushed the lead to 22. The Cougars then began to whittle down the deficit, shrinking it to 12 late in the fourth quarter.
“I thought we missed a lot of layups,” McBride said. “I think we missed a lot of shots we could have made, and we hung our heads a little bit when our shots didn’t fall and that translated to our defense. We tried to come back a little bit.”
Trey Jones scored nine of his 16 points in the second half. Jadon Davidson scored eight of his 11 points in the fourth quarter. Holden Martin scored six of his 11 points in the third quarter. Croatan outscored the Mariners 34-29 in the second half.
Jaden Hilliard missed the second straight game for the Cougars.
The sophomore guard averaged 22 points in the first two games and had six with 3:07 left in the second quarter in the first matchup with East and his team facing a 24-20 deficit. Hilliard then suffered a thigh injury while taking a charge and didn’t return.
Max Cardona, who averaged 6.5 points as a sophomore, has also been sidelined by an injury and is yet to play this season.
“We’re hopefully going to get those guys back soon, and we’ll be better when we do,” McBride said.
Croatan will next travel to West Craven (0-1) on Tuesday while the Mariners will welcome Washington (0-1) on Monday.
Here are results of the game:
VARSITY BOYS
Croatan............................... 13 6 16 18 - 53
East Carteret....................... 17 21 15 14 - 67
CROATAN (53) – Jones 16, Davidson 11, Martin 11, Green 9, Clemens 4, Woody 2.
EAST CARTERET (67) – Baker 24, Matheka 18, Taylor 10, J. Nelson 9, Walker 4, Long 2.
