MOREHEAD CITY — If there is one thing Hannah Moseley is sure of when it comes to playing college softball, it’s that she won’t be behind the plate.
The West Carteret senior recently signed on to play at Division II Chowan University where she is expected to play in the outfield. The four-year varsity starter has graciously played the catcher position for the Patriots since she came on in 2018-2019, but it’s not her natural spot on the field.
“I like playing outfield,” Moseley said. “That’s where I play for travel ball, and it’s where I’ll probably play in college. Catching is kind of school ball only.”
West head coach John Barnes says he could probably play Moseley just about anywhere on the field and her impact would be just as great.
“Other than the pitching mound,” he said, “she could go anywhere on the field and play any spot without complaint and be successful. She’s a hard worker and an extreme competitor.”
He said Moseley agreed to stay behind the dish as a freshman, but knows she’d prefer to be elsewhere.
“She’s really an outfielder, but we haven’t had anyone else we felt could play that position successfully,” he said. “We hope this year that we have enough depth for her to play at her true position. We really appreciate her playing there for us the last three years. Either way, she’s a vital player for us.”
Moseley has been a big part of a successful stretch for the Patriot program. Last season, they finished 11-3 and captured their third straight 3A Coastal Conference championship. They went 4-0 in a canceled 2020 season and finished 18-5 in 2019.
Moseley has been a standout player on offense and defense in that time. Last season, she led the Patriots at the plate with team highs in hits (25), extra-base hits (8), batting average (.556) and on-base percentage (.577). Her .800 slugging percentage was the best on the team, and she also led in stolen bases with 14.
The 2021 season was an abridged one due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, and her 2020 season was cut short to just four games. In those, Moseley racked up six hits, five runs and four RBIs.
In her only full season as a Patriot, in 2019, Moseley made the lineup as a freshman and finished with a solid 20 hits, 23 runs and 20 RBIs.
“She is an absolute pleasure to coach,” assistant coach Jessica Ball said. “She has an impeccable work ethic and a great attitude. She’s the kind of teammate you want on your team.”
When it came time to choosing a college, Moseley made an early connection with the staff from Chowan three years ago at a showcase tournament. She was already leaning toward the Hawks, but a visit to the campus cemented her decision.
“It’s a good school, and I really like their morals,” she said. “It’s a peaceful, small-town kind of environment, too, which I like. I got to meet the coaches three years ago, and I knew pretty quickly that it was going to be a good fit.”
Moseley will be joining a Chowan program that went 8-24-1 overall in 2021 and 2-16 in the Conference Carolinas. When she enrolls, she’ll look to major in criminal justice.
She has one more year to suit up with West, where she will be one of five seniors leading the program to what could be its fourth straight 3A Coastal Conference championship and fifth in six years.
“I’m sad that it’s my last year, but I’m excited for this season,” Moseley said. “I’ve really enjoyed playing for (West), having fun with my teammates and being competitive.”
