If there’s one thing we see a lot of during summer sports, it’s baseball umpires.
At the collegiate level, or in our county’s case the summer collegiate level, that isn’t going to change anytime soon. There are plenty of people who want to be umpires at the college, minors or majors level.
Prep baseball and below is where the problem lies. We’re more than a month removed from the high school season, but I can promise you there is a year-round scramble to line up officials for spring 2024 currently happening.
Every year that goes by, the problem gets worse.
During the 2022 N.C. High School Athletic Association (NCHSAA) winter meeting, long-time official Steve Schwartz alerted the governing body that over 800 officials in the state were considering walking off the job beginning in the new year.
As a result, officials got a 10 percent pay bump on Jan. 1.
The pay bump helps, but it’s not enough.
The other major sticking point in the growing shortage over the last decade and the inability to retain young talent is the toxic culture surrounding fan and player treatment of officials.
Historically, marginal raises have done little to fix the issue. According to a survey conducted by the National Federation of State High School Associations (NFHS), only 2-of-10 rookie officials return for their third year on the job.
In 2022, the NCHSAA surveyed over 3,100 state officials and found that 63 percent reported that bad behavior by fans, coaches and players has made the job unbearable. Sixty-six percent of those surveyed said spectator behavior is worse than it has ever been.
On the other side of the coin, only 51 percent reported that rate of pay played a major role in how they perceive the quality of the job.
It’s easy to see what officials mean.
A visit to any high school sports contest will reveal the worst in any fan – profanity, threats and sometimes even physical violence.
In baseball and softball, the fans are close, with the most vocal of the spectators camping out behind the backstop, a mere 20 feet from the ear of the umpire. Sometimes, words exchanged go completely under the radar, limited to a quick back-and-forth between player and umpire.
That can be tough for any umpire to take, much less resist the urge to return the combative energy.
The solution at the prep level lies in personal responsibility from players and fans, and well-communicated expectations from the education institutions.
Lately, that has been a bigger priority as schools have been quick to eject fans and umpires by drawing a line in the sand, sometimes stopping play until a verbally interfering fan is removed from the ball park.
A central New York youth league, the Deptford Township Little League, went viral last month for its unique solution to the problem at the youth level – making unruly parents don the chest plate and mask.
A new rule from the league says that “if a fan picks a fight with an umpire during a game, they will be required to throw on a chest protector and mask, and before they can be a spectator again, volunteer to umpire three games.”
A point-of-view perspective might be enough to discourage rowdy behavior or force an unruly fan to understand why their actions were misguided, but if the problem of toxicity toward officiating doesn’t get fixed at the youth or high school level, umpires may soon stop being a summer sports staple.
(Send comments or questions to zack@thenewstimes.com or follow him on Twitter @zacknally)
