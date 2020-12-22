There are certainly more important things than high school sports.
Some people have lost their lives during this pandemic or lost the lives of loved ones.
Others have lost a small business they spent a lifetime building or have lost a job and aren’t sure when they will work again.
Some aren’t sure how they’ll pay the mortgage/rent this month or will drive to a food bank because the refrigerator is empty.
And so, it’s important to keep perspective.
But ask a student-athlete, and he or she will tell you sports are their entire world. And the ability to attend school and hang out with friends ranks a close second.
They can barely do any of these things these days, and if they can, it doesn’t look anything like it did before.
They’re learning virtually, and they’re playing sports wearing masks in front of mostly empty bleachers.
And so, here’s an obligatory “we’re all in this together” and “we have to look out for each other” plea.
If we ever want to see these kids in school again and playing sports in a way that resembles something close to normal, we have to behave differently than we are now.
It doesn’t take a public health expert to see we aren’t following pandemic protocols. Coronavirus cases are surging across the country, state and county in numbers never seen before.
It’s almost like we have stock in the virus and are actively trying to get case numbers as high as possible for some payoff.
Some may think because the vaccine is here, we can go back to regular life.
Far from it.
In typical American fashion, we don’t want to watch what we eat and exercise. We want to take a diet pill.
The vaccine isn’t going to have a positive affect on school or sports this semester. Our actions may.
If anything, we’re currently going in the opposite direction.
The county has gone solely to virtual learning due to a projected post-holiday coronavirus case spike, and then plans to return to this past semester’s calendar of two days of in-class instruction on Tuesday, Jan. 19.
Many other counties have taken similar precautionary measures.
And if you look at how other counties are approaching sports, you’ll see they’re also just hanging on by thread.
Brunswick County and Cumberland County have suspended most sports until at least Monday, Jan. 18. Tyrell County has decided to cancel its basketball season, and Bladen County isn’t currently planning to participate in basketball this winter.
These likely won’t be the only counties to take such measures, especially if coronavirus case numbers continue to spike.
It’s up to us to make sure this doesn’t happen.
If it does, we can blame politicians, but in the end, we’ll only have ourselves to blame.
(Send comments or questions to jj@thenewstimes.com or follow him on Twitter @jjsmithccnt.)
