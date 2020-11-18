PELETIER — Cody LeBlanc picked up the victory in Saturday night’s Carolina Mini-Stock Challenge 4-Cylinder Nationals main event at Bobby Watson’s Carteret County Speedway – his first win at the track.
The Berlin, N.H. driver started on the pole and led all 80 laps en route to the victory just one day before his 28th birthday. After the race, he celebrated what was one of the biggest wins of his career after outlasting Michael Tucker and Robert Strmiska.
“I was saving a lot,” LeBlanc said in victory lane. “My spotter did a great job by giving me a gap. Whenever I’d get the lead, I’d put it on cruise control. We had such an awesome car tonight. This is a huge redemption from 2018. I’ll definitely take that.”
LeBlanc had finished in the runner-up position in 2018 to eventual winner Adam Resnick after starting on the pole and leading the most laps.
“I needed this win for sure,” LeBlanc remarked. “At home, with all the big races, I just always found a way to choke away a win, so it feels good to get one. I’ve got too many people to thank, most of all my dad, Jean. Two weeks ago, there was no chance we were going to race. We had a really bad wreck up north, and we got it all back together.”
The event was the first one at the track since September for needed track repairs, as well as restrictions imposed by N.C. Gov. Roy Cooper limiting mass gatherings. Attendance at the 4-Cylinder Nationals were limited to trackside parking and pit passes only. The grandstands were closed, but perimeter seating was allowed along the trackside parking area with personal chairs.
Michael Tucker, who finished second, picked up a victory earlier in the evening in a separate Mod-4 feature.
Tim Giesen, who travels to the races with Stephen Sanders, picked up his first career Carteret County Speedway victory in the Champ Kart division – a popular win for one of the racers who just wants to race anything.
“This is pretty awesome, I ain’t going to lie,” Giesen said. “I’ve been coming down here for a while with Stephen. This means the world to me honestly. I’ve just got to thank the good Lord for keeping us all safe out here tonight and everybody that helps me. I don’t know what to say, I’m speechless.”
Joseph Bryant scored the overall win in the Mini Cup Nationals feature race. Other winners include Mike Cooper (Street Stock), Adam Mattice (Jr. Mini Cup), and Duane Walker (Bomber).
For more information about Bobby Watson's Carteret County Speedway, visit the track's official website at www.carteretspeedway.com
