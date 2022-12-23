WINSTON-SALEM — Croatan and West Carteret traveled the JDL Fast Track in Winston Salem on Saturday for the COROS Holiday Classic.
The boys and girls squads for both winter track and field teams performed well, with three of the four netting victories in the highly competitive meet that featured 76 schools from across the state and unattached runners from North Carolina, South Carolina, Georgia and Florida.
WEST CARTERET
The Patriots’ girls team collected three wins in the meet, including an individual victory from Tyler Collins, who placed first in the high jump with a 5-foot, 5-inch leap.
Collins was also part of the winning 1,600-meter relay team that included Ryan Germain, Kenley Ballou and Grace Guilford. The group clocked a time of 4 minutes, 10.53 seconds, which was just under 10 seconds faster than the next relay team.
The third win came in the 3,200-meter relay, where Isabella Mennella, Ryan Germain, Ballou and Guilford teamed up for a 10:04.47 clocking.
Ballou also made the podium of the 1,000 meters, placing third in 3:06.98. Germain finished seventh in the same event with a time of 3:18.57.
Mary Beth Garrison finished 10th in the triple jump with a 32-10.5 leap, and Guilford placed 12th in the 300-meter dash in 42.11 seconds.
-------------
The top finishes for the West boys squad came in the relay events. In the 1,600 meters, Hunter Guthrie, Landon Gray, Peyton Wheeler and Da-Ryan Williams placed second in 3:31.57.
The 3,200-meter relay team of Jake Knight, Chance McCubbin, Gray and Guthrie also placed second with an 8:41.36 clocking.
Wheeler was seventh-tenths of a second off the podium in the 300-meter dash with a fourth-place time of 36.69. Williams placed seventh in the same event with a time of 37.05.
Knight was the sixth-place runner in the 3,200 meters with a time of 10:24.58 and placed ninth in the 1,600 meters with a 4:42.02 clocking.
CROATAN
For the Cougars, the boys squad had the best overall day with two relay victories and an individual win from Tyrese Cone.
Cone won the 3,200 meters in 10:00.55 and also placed sixth in the 1,600 meters in 4:38.46.
The Cougars won the 1,600-meter relay, where Brayden Stephens, Cooper Stephens, Luke Nicolajsen and Matthew Quispe teamed up to finish in 3:28.84.
Justin Wax, Trey Austin, Noah Guerrero and James Wallace won the 3,200-meter relay in 8:31.22. That clocking was over 10 seconds faster than the next fastest team.
Two Cougars had strong finishes in the 500 meters. Quispe placed fifth in 1:08.15 and Nicolajsen sixth in 1:08.47.
Pierce Manhnke placed seventh in the long jump with a 19-07.75 measurement and was ninth in the high jump with a 5-09 leap. Riley Robinson tied for 10th in the same event with a 5-05 leap.
James Wallace was the ninth-place runner in the 1,000 meters with a time of 2:45.88, and Stephens placed 12th in the 300 meters in 7.58.
-------------
The Croatan girls’ best finish came in the 1,600-meter relay, where Kennedy Zaiden, Lexi Tripp, Cameran Ladd and Tessa McFarland teamed up for a third-place finish in 4:23.18.
Croatan was eight seconds off the podium in the 3,200-meter relay, with Emilie Hayes, Kayla Hunt, Ladd and McFarland teaming up for a fourth-place 10:51.09 clocking.
Cailin Ames had the best individual finish for the girls with a toss of 32-07 in the shot put that tied for fifth.
Hunt placed sixth in the 3,200 meters with a 13:04.98 clocking, and Hayes placed eighth in the same event in 13:41.21.
In the pole vault, Carly Gordinier placed seventh with a 9-00 leap, and Jadyn Melby cleared 8-06 to finish 10th. McFarland placed 12th in the 500 meters in 1:23.02.
