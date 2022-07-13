COSTA RICA — Jacque Brown continues to chase his dream of playing pro basketball.
The former East Carteret standout is playing this summer in the LSB (Liga Superior de Baloncesto) Costa Rica.
“Playing ball and getting paid, that is what it is all about,” Brown said. “The goal has always been to play professionally.”
After signing with an agent and getting drafted, he joined Coopenae ARBA in early June.
“It’s good,” he said. “It’s different for sure, but it’s good. I’m getting used to the culture, embracing everything that comes with it. It’s a different lifestyle.”
Brown joined the team after four games and had to incorporate himself into the lineup which proved to be difficult with the language barrier.
“Timeouts are hard because my coach speaks Spanish, so I have to get what I can,” he said. “It’s definitely tough, but I’m getting there.”
With a name like Jacque, he was always interested in French in high school instead of Spanish. He’s still hoping to speak French on the court someday.
“I would love to play in France in a few years before I get on the big stage,” he said.
He’s also a picky eater, proving to create issues in the Central American country.
“The food has been interesting,” he said.
The 5-10, 175-pound point guard has made his mark on Coopenae ARBA as he was named Player of the National Classic.
Costa Rica isn’t known for its basketball. Brown said it’s a step below his time at UNC Wilmington but placed it above his stops at Mount Olive, Cape Fear Community College and Oklahoma Baptist.
“It’s still pretty solid ball,” he said. “You have to adapt to this level. It’s physical.”
He won the Seahawk Award at the UNC Wilmington athletic awards banquet following his junior season. The award is a leadership honor coaches distribute to an athlete who contributes to the betterment of the team through spirit, competition and teamwork.
Brown averaged 2.6 points and 1.2 assists in 10.4 minutes per game as a junior walk-on but picked up his play in the second half of the season, becoming a regular member of the rotation and averaging 3.1 points and 1.5 assists in 13.5 minutes per game.
He earned a redshirt year after missing his senior season with a torn meniscus in his right knee and then joined a mass exodus of six players transferring from the Seahawks program. The 2019-2020 season saw him join Oklahoma Baptist.
A three-time News-Times Player of the Year, Brown led East Carteret to its first state championship in program history in 2015 with a stellar performance.
He averaged 23.6 points, 4.3 rebounds, 8.4 assists and 3.5 steals as a senior to earn Associated Press All-State honors. He was named to the Carolinas All-Star Basketball Classic and the East-West All-Star Game where he earned MVP honors with 25 points in 20 minutes.
He left the Mariners with over 2,000 points, 700 assists and 300 steals to finish as the school’s all-time leader in each category.
After one year at Mount Olive, he transferred to Cape Fear Community College. He foresees a similar circuitous path in pro ball.
“The season here runs for two more months, and then I’ll come home for a while, and then sign another contract and play somewhere else for a while,” he said. “That is how it goes. I definitely want to continue to play for as long as I can.”
Brown said watching former peers like Bam Adebayo, Brandon Ingram, Chris Clemons, P.J. Dozier, Jerome Robinson, Matt Morgan and Devontae Cacok play on the professional level continues to inspire him to keep at it.
“A lot of guys that I played against or with are on that level, and I know for a fact I can play on that level,” he said. “It’s all God’s timing. I just have to keep going up to higher levels and keep boosting my résumé.”
In the meantime, he’s preparing for life after his playing days. Brown has discovered a love for coaching in recent years. He led a team of seventh-graders at Cape Fear Academy and directed a Wilmington YMCA rec team of third-graders.
“I kept being asked to coach, and I finally said yes,” he said. “It was a lot of fun getting that experience, and I didn’t realize I would be good at it, but being a point guard, it has always been in my blood. All my past coaches said I would be a coach down the line when I stopped playing.”
Brown has also started a brand, Bucket Academy, and hopes to put on a basketball game and 7-on-7 football competition at East Carteret in August.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.