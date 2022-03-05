OCEAN — The Croatan boys lacrosse team lost its season opener on Monday by 10 goals … and that was actually a good sign.
The Cougars put a squad that more resembled a junior varsity outfit on the field versus New Bern and fell 16-6.
“Out of the first line, eight were freshmen, so when you look at it from that perspective, I am so unbelievably excited about what we’ve got going on here,” George Benson said as he enters his eighth year as the Croatan coach. “We’ve got 28 players, and we’re largely a freshman team. There was one senior that was consistently on that field, and that was it.”
Five of the Cougars’ six goals came by underclassmen with freshman Matej Roth scoring three and sophomore Ethan Eifert adding two. Junior Caden Barnett netted the other goal.
Roth cut New Bern’s lead to 5-3 with his second goal in 11 seconds in the second quarter before the visitors ended the night on a 11-3 run.
“On the offensive end, it was mostly freshmen, so they were doing pretty well,” Benson said. “The connections on the offensive end were good. They have an ability to pass and score. They are really impressive.”
Other freshman starters included Graham Myers, Asher Denham, James Conway, Brody Weihrauch and Brewer Griffing.
Roth, Meyers and fellow freshman Drew DeGeorge bring an infusion of talent after playing for the Red Devil United Heat (2025) that ranked 10th in the country by U.S. Club Lacrosse last fall.
Conversely, the bigger and stronger Bears saw upperclassmen account for 14 of their 16 goals with juniors Jamar Bell and Zack McConnell scoring four apiece. Senior Isaac Jones chipped in three.
“New Bern has a lot of big kids,” Benson said. “They got bigger since last year. A lot of our kids went from playing youth league competition to a 4A team. I knew it would be a challenge for them, but I’m glad we did it this way. We’ve got them again coming up.”
The new league Croatan is in after realignment consists of just four teams, including First Flight, Swansboro and West Carteret. White Oak is also in the conference but won’t field a team.
“It’s a building year, but I think we can threaten for the conference,” Benson said. “It will be a tall task to beat First Flight, but we’ll come out swinging and see how we do.”
First Flight won the league last year with a 6-0 mark and went 10-1 overall. New Bern finished in second place at 4-2 in the league and 9-3 overall. Croatan was third in the five-team league, going 2-4 in conference and 5-6 overall.
The Cougars’ ability to compete for a league championship would be impressive considering they’re not just building for next year, but eyeing two and three seasons ahead.
“Next year, another eight kids will come up and we’ll have 34 to 35 kids, and most of them will be underclassmen, “Benson said. “Then there is a special group of seventh-graders behind them. We’ve been looking forward to this group for a long time.”
The youth movement is a direct result of the feeder program, Carteret Youth Lacrosse Association, which was established in 2013. The following year, the boys lacrosse program at Croatan was created. In the eight years since, the Cougars have missed the playoffs only once.
