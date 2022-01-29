PINEY GREEN — The West Carteret girls basketball team swallowed its opponent whole on Friday, beating White Oak 45-17 on the road.
The Patriots (13-6 overall) held the Vikings to two points in the second and third quarters en route to one of the best defensive stands of the season. It’s the second time in four games the defense has allowed fewer than 20 points. They beat Dixon 59-12 on Jan. 20.
The win followed a close 43-42 overtime victory over the Vikings (6-10) on Monday.
“I really liked how we came back from that first game and played much more controlled and disciplined,” West coach Lindsey Howell said. “We’re always pretty intense on defense, but tonight we were really disciplined too. Everyone did their job and trusted each other.”
The Patriots got a 3A Coastal Conference gift on Thursday night when Richlands lost to Swansboro for the Wildcats’ second league loss. At 6-0, West now holds a sizable lead over Richlands (4-2) and Swansboro (3-2). White Oak moved to 2-3 in the conference with the loss.
“We still have to perform,” Howell said. “The pressure is still on, and that’s a good thing. These girls know how to handle it.”
The Patriots only led 9-7 after the first quarter and held a 15-9 advantage at the four-minute mark of the second but scored 12 straight to end the period and outscored the home team 10-2 in the third quarter. That allowed Howell to empty the bench and give her entire roster solid playing time.
“Everybody got to play and get a chance to use what we’ve been working on in practice,” Howell said.
Teiona Frazier led the team in scoring with 10 points. Kasey McCoury had eight points, two assists and two blocks, and Emme Baber and Skyler Setzer both had seven points and four steals apiece. Maura Huber was the top rebounder with eight, and Sam Huber had six steals and three assists.
West will travel to Swansboro (8-6 overall) on Tuesday, looking for a repeat from a 50-37 win over the Pirates on Jan. 18.
White Oak will travel to Croatan (2-10).
Here are results of the game:
VARSITY GIRLS
West Carteret....................... 9 18 10 8 - 45
White Oak............................ 7 2 2 6 - 17
WEST CARTERET (45) – Frazier 10, McCoury 8, Baber 7, Setzer 7, Green 4, Huber 4, Lupton 4, Baylis 1.
WHITE OAK (17) – Rawls 8, Tanner 5, Schmitz 4.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.