MOREHEAD CITY — The Morehead City Open and N.C. Troopers Association King Mackerel Tournament both wrapped up over the weekend with big prizes given out for big fish.
Team C-Sick on Talkin Trash, captained by Mike Edwards, netted the biggest payout of the weekend with a $150,000 prize for an aggregate weight of 101.26 pounds between two king mackerels.
The team reeled in a 43.96-pounder on the first day and then a 57.30-pounder on the second. Weigh-ins were held at Big Rock Landing.
Teams are encouraged to fish in both tournaments simultaneously, although not all decide to pay double fees at a chance for double the prize. Talkin Trash did, however, and won another $79,925 in prize money to bring the boat’s weekend total to $229,925.
The two weighty catches from Talkin Trash narrowly beat out two other teams in the Morehead City Open who totaled more than 100 pounds in aggregate weight. The second-place boat was team Reel Em Up on Lil John with a 50.14- and 50.72-pounder to total 100.86 pounds. The Glenn Krofchick-captained boat earned a prize of $37,000.
Team Trigger Mack on the boat of the same name, captained by Jeff Morris, placed third with 100.04 pounds between a 50.36-pound catch and a 49.68-pounder. That earned the team $22,500 in prizes.
The biggest fish of that tournament was a 63.68-pound king mackerel reeled in by East Coast Sports. That netted the team $10,000 in prize money.
In the Troopers Associations competition, OBX Girl placed second overall with a 51.35-pound king mackerel. Team Reel Em Up on Lil John placed third with its 50.72-pound catch.
In years past, anglers for the NCTA competition were able to fish for king mackerel on Saturday or Sunday, but when most boats signed up to fish on Saturday to make it easier to qualify for the Morehead City Open, the tournament made Saturday a king mackerel-only day, leaving the secondary speckled trout competition for Sunday.
Reel Obsession won that competition with a three-fish aggregate of 12.80 pounds. Reel Fun placed second with 7.75 pounds and Miss Angle third with 7.4 pounds.
