OCEAN — This spring’s Croatan girls soccer team certainly has a lot to live up to.
Last year’s squad won a third straight conference championship and reached the 3A eastern regional final.
This season’s team won’t look like it did last spring, but as 16-year head coach Paul Slater was quick to point out, the 2022 team didn’t look a whole lot like the 2021 team either.
“We’re going to look different, but we think this team can do well,” he said. “The kids coming back are going to do great for us, and we’re really excited about the freshman class.”
Slater is working with a varsity-only roster of 25 girls. The program graduated a class of five seniors from a team that finished last season 14-5-2 overall and won the 3A Coastal with a 9-0-1 record.
All five of those seniors were starters, and two were the team’s top two scorers. Gentry Straub led with 16 goals and eight assists, and Cora Taylor had 15 goals and four assists. Both players were named all-state.
The team also graduated Kelsey McAloon, Tiffany Harris and keeper Caroline McAloon.
“Those are big losses, but that’s high school,” Slater said. “Players move, and we’ll do our best to meet the new challenge.”
The top returning scorers are Emma Brubaker who had eight goals and three assists, Kaygan Forsythe who had eight goals and eight assists, and Hailey Paul who had four goals and three assists.
Paul is also part of a back line that returns all four of its personnel, including Payton Cieslak, Hannah Berger and Maddie Grissett.
Slater is also confident that sophomore keeper Lily Richards will do a well in the net after the departure of McAloon who had 51 saves and seven shutouts last season.
“She going to do great back there,” he said. “She still has a lot of room to grow, but Caroline grew all four years, and I think she’ll do the same.”
The team has already managed a half-dozen scrimmages against tough opponents in jamborees. Slater noted the eye-opener a jamboree at Hoggard against New Hanover, Topsail and Ashley was to his freshman class.
That won’t change when the regular season schedule begins. As has become the norm, the Cougars will see a gauntlet of some of the toughest programs the eastern part of the state has to offer.
The group of nine teams had a combined winning percentage of .771 last season. They include Clinton, the 2A east regional champion, and Hoggard, the 4A east regional runner-up.
Four of the opponents – Jacksonville, New Bern, East Lincoln and Clinton, are scheduled during the nonconference portion of the regular season.
“We love to challenge ourselves with the nonconference schedule so that we’re better prepared for conference and the playoffs,” Slater said. “The goal is that when we get to the playoffs, we’re not going to see a level of soccer that we haven’t seen before.”
The Cougars went undefeated in the conference last season, but that will be a tough goal to repeat this spring. Five of the six league teams advanced to the state playoffs last season, and none of them lost a ton of personnel.
“I never would have thought we’d go undefeated last season,” Slater said. “I’m not convinced anyone will go undefeated this season. It’s going to be a tough conference.”
Slater will be assisted this season by Kaylen Perry and Paul Payne.
The Cougars started their schedule on Tuesday with a trip to Hoggard. They’ll play at home for the first time on Friday against Fike.
