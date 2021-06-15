MOREHEAD CITY — The Fabulous Fishermen’s prize worth over half a million went unclaimed on the first day last year, despite four blue marlin coming to the downtown weigh station.
The first boat in the 62nd annual Big Rock Blue Marlin Tournament to boat and weigh a fish that’s at least 500 pounds was set to instantly win $552,500. Four billfish came to the scales, but all four fell below the limit.
Predator out of Hatteras, captained by Chris Barnett, held the top spot on the leaderboard with a 494.2-pound marlin reeled in by angler Gene Olmo. The last fish of the day weighed, Olmo’s catch beat out a 448.1-pounder from angler Jason Daniels and Capt. Chris Daniels off Hatter-Done from Garner.
The tournament produced another record-breaking purse of $3,343,975, despite lingering concerns over COVID-19. A whopping 189 of the tournament’s 204 boats ventured offshore for day 1, which is always a tense one as organizers wait for a big fish to reach the weigh station and set the tone for the rest of the week.
It’s not clear if that tone was entirely set Monday. Two blue marlin were boated and weighed by 3:30 p.m., but neither qualified according to tournament standards of a minimum of 400 pounds or 110 inches. The fish, brought in by Reel Countryof Morehead City missed the cutoff by less than a pound – 399.7. The blue marlin brought in by Tail Gunnerof Manteo was so light, there was no mention of a weight by organizers or weigh masters.
The tournament features a tougher minimum than the federal standard length, which is 99 inches. Marine Patrol officers from the N.C. Division of Marine Fisheries were on site to measure the fish, along with Big Rock weighmaster Randy Gregory, the representative from the N.C. Governor’s Cup, now known as the N.C. Billfish Series. Comments made during the measurement of Tail Gunnerindicated the marlin narrowly met federal standards. Failure to meet those standards is grounds for a citation.
More importantly, both Tail Gunnerand Reel Countrywill be penalized 400 points for the rest of the week, meaning even if they catch a 1,000-pounder, it will only count for 600 pounds.
After two disappointing fish, the crowd at the weigh station was happy to receive Hatter-Done and Predatorat the docks. And the team aboard Predator was happy to be in first place, but understandably disappointed to narrowly miss out on the Fabulous Fisherman’s Prize.
“It’s very close,” Olmo said. “It’s a little disheartening, but we’re still in first place for now.”
Olmo and Barnett battled the fish for roughly five hours before finally boating it and making their way back to port. That extra time of fighting and difficulty boating it likely hurt their chances of reaching the 500-pound plateau.
“We got the line hooked, we got in the chair. and she kept taking line and taking line,” Olmo said. “It took forever. We lost probably 20 pounds of blood trying to get him into the boat. When the mate gaffed it, it was bleeding out pretty bad so that’s why we stuffed tissue into there. We’re just happy we got him into the boat. It took all seven of us to get him into the boat. There’s always tomorrow, but my arm is ready to go now.”
The father-son team of Hatter-Done. Capt. Chris Daniels and angler Jason Daniels, was jubilant when the weight was announced around 5:15 p.m. The duo have been fishing for years, but this was their first experience backing the boat into the Big Rock weigh station to an excited crowd.
“This is our first Big Rock blue marlin,” Jason Daniels said. “I can’t put it in words. It’s amazing. I’ll be here until I die.”
The boat hooked and boated its fish during a frenzied time for the tournament, with hookups and releases being reported by the minute.
“Around lunchtime, it sounded like the whole ocean was biting,” Chris Daniels said. “Everyone was hooked up here and hooked up there.
The fight for Daniels’ catch was a tough one, lasting approximately two hours.
“He hit hard, and when he hit, he didn’t come up and play with it,” Jason Daniels said. “A lot of marlin wanna come around and knock them out a few times before they get the bait. We actually had two hooks in him, one in the mouth and one that got in his eye, and that’s the reason we figure he didn’t shake his head. So when he got hurt, he went straight down.”
The crowd was robust for Hatter-Done’s arrival, but it was at its maximum for the day around 7:30 p.m. when Predatorshowed up at the scale. The tournament anticipated the crowding and attempted to stymie some of it with limited access to the weigh station. The barrier to block spectators was moved back 40 feet, and an announcement was released by the tournament over the weekend encouraging social distancing, as recommended by the state during its phase two plan.
Police were also on site, reaching nearly double figures to aid and assist security personnel poised along the barrier. In addition, Marine Patrol boats were positioned on the water side of the weigh station to keep boat traffic at a minimum.
The release numbers for the day matched the action at the weigh station, with a total of 57 billfish released. There were a whopping 46 blue marlin releases, eight white marlin and three sailfish.
Orrsman held the lead after day 1 in the release division with 1,200 points for the release of three blue marlin. Miss Peggy Sue IIand Ann Warrickwere in second and third places, respectively, with 800 points. Tying scores are placed according to times of releases.
In the gamefish division, Persistanceheld the lead in the dolphin category with a 47.5-pounder that narrowly edged out a 46.2-pound fish off Salt Lick. The top catch was reeled in by Clark Flowers and Capt. Ben Fish.
Hammer Timeled the wahoo division after weighing a 47.6-pound fish on the first day, reeled in by angler Steve Mozeley and Capt. Austin Eubank.
There were no tuna weighed.
Lines go in the water Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. until 3 p.m. Hooked lines may remain in the water past the deadline until the fish is boated, released or the line is hooked.
Anglers have the option to fish four of the tournament’s six days, which runs Monday through Saturday. On the final day, lines are in the water at 8 a.m. and out by 2 p.m
