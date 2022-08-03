NEWPORT — The fifth annual Cross Trail Outfitters (CTO) Crystal Coast Youth Fishing Tournament will be held Friday and Saturday, Aug. 12-13.
Angler bucket and wristband pickup will be at Chasin’ Tails Outdoors in Atlantic Beach from 4 to 7 p.m. that Friday and weigh-ins that Saturday from 4 to 5 p.m. at Camp Albemarle with an awards dinner directly following.
This is a land-based saltwater tournament for youth ages 7-17. All fishing must be done from land, but a boat or kayak can be used to access an island or special fishing spot as long as participants have their feet on land or are wading while actively fishing.
Registration is now open with a cap of 150 youth anglers. All anglers will receive a tournament performance T-shirt and a bucket full of tackle and goodies from tournament sponsors. There is a $20 entry fee which can be done online at https://teamctonc.wildapricot.org/event-4834453?.
The youth anglers will be competing to catch red drum, black drum, speckled trout, sheepshead, Spanish mackerel, bluefish and pinfish. First- through third-place prizes will be awarded for each fish category. There are also most unusual catch and smallest fish categories which can be entered by emailing a photo (with fish on a provided tape measurer for smallest fish category) to crystalcoast@teamcto.org.
New this year will be a youth cast net throwing competition with prizes for two age groups. Prizes will be valued at $50 each for third place, $100 for second and $150 for first, with money and product as options for the angler to choose from.
The awards dinner is open to family and friends of youth anglers and additional dinner tickets are $15 per person for a shrimp burger and barbecue dinner with sides and dessert. There will be a big raffle at the awards dinner with a limited number of tickets available online at the time of registration or at the event.
All money raised from this tournament go to fund the CTO Crystal Coast Chapter which is a 501c-3 nonprofit youth hunting and fishing ministry with a mission of “guiding the next generation to Christ through the outdoors.” This organization is open to youth 7-21 years of age and meets locally to teach outdoor skills and guides youth on weekend hunting and fishing outings throughout the year.
For more information about CTO Crystal Coast, visit the group’s website at https://teamctonc.wildapricot.org/crystal-coast or follow the Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/ctocrystalcoast/.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.