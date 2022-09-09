MOREHEAD CITY — The Croatan girls golf team won its second straight match of the season on Tuesday at Morehead City Country Club.
The Cougars’ top four golfers combined to shoot a match-low 134 on the front nine of the course. The win followed a victory on Aug. 29 at Star Hill Golf Club in Cape Carteret, where the Cougars shot a 127 to narrowly defeat Richlands’ 136.
At Morehead City, West Carteret placed second with a score of 157. Richlands placed third with 161 and Swansboro fourth with 181. White Oak participated in the match but did not have enough golfers to produce a team score.
Only eight golfers shot below a 50 on the course, and four of them were Cougars. Nicole Hassi led the way with a 42 to earn medalist honors. She finished with a one-point edge over the 43 scored by Swansboro’s Parker Marion, who earned medalist honors at Star Hill.
Croatan’s top four golfers were Hassi, Natalia Melbard with a score of 45, Giada Melbard with a 47 and Savannah Stouffer with a 49.
Allison Anderson wasn’t far behind with a 53, and Landry Clifton shot a 55 to round out the six-girl slate.
Sarah Tell led the Patriots with a score of 48 that tied for fifth on the afternoon. Kalyn Trujillo shot a 49, Emma Leary a 60 and Maggie Garner a 66 to round out the team’s top four scores. Madeline Steidl scored a 70.
After two matches, Croatan leads the 3A Coastal Conference by 36 strokes. The next match will take place Monday on the front nine of the Rock Creek Golf & Country Club in Jacksonville.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.