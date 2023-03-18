SWANSBORO — The Croatan boys tennis team collected its second straight shutout on Tuesday with a 9-0 victory at Swansboro.
The Cougars are 4-0 to start the season, with the win over the Pirates (1-3) following a 9-0 win over East Carteret on March 8.
The win over Swansboro marked the start of 3A Coastal Conference play. Croatan is riding a 53-game winning streak in league play.
Three Cougars posted at least one 6-0 set win over their opponents. Ty Nickson at No. 1 beat Brady Geddes 6-0, 6-2, Ryan Dweikat at No. 5 defeated Gavin Bennett 6-0, 6-3, and Jack Melton at No. 6 beat Austin Eckert 6-0, 6-4.
Nickson was also in on a shutout doubles win, partnering with Ian Balog for an 8-0 victory over Kirk Toomer and Lorenzo Gervasi.
Other singles wins for Croatan came from Lane Hartman at No. 2 with a 6-4, 6-2 tilt over Hao Ni, Jack Balog at No. 3 with a 6-1, 6-2 victory over Toomer and Ian Balog at No. 4 with a 7-5, 6-3 contest over Gervasi.
Hartman and Melton teamed up at No. 2 doubles for an 8-2 win over Ni and Bennett. At No. 3, Eugene Wilson and Jack Balog teamed up for an 8-1 win over Tyler Freeman and Eckert.
Four Cougars are undefeated on the season through four matches. Jack Balog, Nickson and Melton are all 4-0 while Ian Balog is 3-0.
Hartman and Melton have the most doubles wins at 2-0.
Croatan’s next match is at Greene Central (4-2-1) on Monday.
Here are results of the match:
Croatan 9, Swansboro 0
Singles
No. 1: Ty Nickson (C) def. Brady Geddes (S), 6-0, 6-2.
No. 2: Lane Hartman (C) def. Hao Ni (S), 6-4, 6-2.
No. 3: Jack Balog (C) def. Kirk Toomer (S), 6-1, 6-2.
No. 4: Ian Balog (C) def. Lorenzo Gervasi (S), 7-5, 6-3.
No. 5: Ryan Dweikat (C) def. Gavin Bennett (S), 6-0, 6-3.
No. 6: Jack Melton (C) def. Austin Eckert (S), 6-0, 6-4.
Doubles
No. 1: Nickson/I. Balog (C) def. Toomer/Gervasi (S), 8-0.
No. 2: Hartman/Melton (C) def. Ni/Bennett (S), 8-2.
No. 3: J. Balog/Eugene Wilson (C) def. Tyler Freeman/Eckert (S), 8-1.
