BEAUFORT — East Carteret will lean on four veteran wrestlers this season.
Jathan Parker, Ronan Carletta, Shane Hatfield and Steve Gill will lead the way for a shorthanded Mariners squad.
“They are like assistant coaches,” Harrison Smith said as he enters his seventh season as coach. “They give me four more sets of eyes in practice. They provide a great nucleus of leadership, create a good practice atmosphere and give us some real experience in the wrestling room.”
Parker finished fourth at the 1A state meet in the 170-pound division and ended his junior year with a 48-9 mark.
Carletta qualified for the state meet at 120 pounds after taking second in the regional meet and put up a 25-11 record as a junior.
Hatfield recorded an impressive 43-7 mark as a sophomore and narrowly missed out on a chance to compete for third at regionals.
Gill took his lumps as a junior, going 3-21, but Smith predicts he could have a breakout senior campaign.
“I think those four have a good shot at making a run,” Smith said. “They are serious about the sport, they are all about getting better, working hard. They’ve worked out in the offseason on their own. They’ve been a fun group.”
The Mariners put together one of the best seasons in school history last year, earning a record for dual wins in a season with 21. They evened their overall mark at 21-21. They also tied the program record for their best outing at the 1A state individual tournament, taking 10th in the 37-team competition. They peviously took 10th in 2016.
East suffered significant losses from that squad.
E.J. Jayne graduated after producing one of the best careers in a Mariner uniform.
He took third at the 1A state meet in the 285-pound division and finished with more than 100 career wins.
J.T. Lawrence chose not to return for his junior season after going 45-6 and qualifying for the state tournament, and Jack McMahon transferred following a 32-17 sophomore campaign.
“We’ve only got two juniors on the team,” Smith said. “They were a good freshmen class, about six of them, and I thought they could be one of our best classes ever, so it’s kind of a downer. They were all solid wrestlers. You just have a natural attrition rate with this sport.”
Hayden Williams and Hatfield are the only juniors on the team. Williams transferred in this year, and Hatfield transferred in last year.
East struggles to fill out a complete lineup (14 wrestlers) most seasons, and this is one is no different with 11 on the roster. There is a logjam at 170 pounds and at heavyweight, so the club won’t be able to fill out 11 weight classes.
“We definitely have some holes,” Smith said. “We’re still looking to finally have that full lineup.”
The Mariners have a solid freshman class with three of them – Oliver Prygodzinski, Nery Resendiz-Garcia, Parker Hobgood – taking the mat Tuesday in the season opening tri-match at Havelock.
“I tell these younger guys to just be patient, to not get down on themselves,” Smith said. “In most sports, when you’re new, you take your beatings on second string in practice. But not in wrestling. Your beatings are on the mat in front of a crowd. I encourage the seniors to tell them their horror stories. It’s a good freshman group. They’re very coachable.”
