SWANSBORO — The Croatan girls tennis team improved to 4-0 on Friday with a 9-0 victory over Swansboro.
It was the Cougars’ second straight blanking of the Pirates (2-4) and their third of the season. The rematch with Swansboro was a reschedule from a Thursday rainout.
There were no straight-set shutouts in singles play with the Bucs, but four Croatan netters – Grace Meyer at No. 1, Tayla Statham at No. 4, Marissa Falcone at No. 5 and Haley Hartman at No. 6 – each had a 6-0 set in their victories.
The closest match was a 6-3, 6-3 win by Grace Blair at No. 3 over Mia Lucero.
The Cougars used singles starters in two of the three doubles matchups, but Olivia Fails and Laura Phillips took the court for the first time that afternoon for an 8-1 win at No. 3 over Nevaeh Brown and Claire Bamber.
After going 14 days without a match, Croatan will play three matches this week. It traveled to White Oak on Tuesday, will host Greene Central today (Wednesday) and Dixon on Thursday.
Here are results of the match:
Croatan 9, Swansboro 0
Singles
No. 1: Grace Meyer (C) def. Annabelle Henderson (S), 6-0, 6-2.
No. 2: Arianna Cope (C) def. Joelle Wagner (S), 6-2, 6-1.
No. 3: Grace Blair (C) def. Mia Lucero (S), 6-3, 6-3.
No. 4: Tayla Statham (C) def. Carolena Gongora (S), 6-0, 6-1.
No. 5: Marissa Falcone (C) def. Claire Bamber (S), 6-0, 6-1.
No. 6: Haley Hartman (C) def. Peyton Eckert (S), 6-0, 6-2.
Doubles
No. 1: Cope/Statham (C) def. Henderson/Wagner (S), 8-3.
No. 2: Blair/Falcone (C) def. Lucero/Gongora (S), 8-1.
No. 3: Olivia Fails/Laura Phillips (C) def. Nevaeh Brown/Bamber (S), 8-1.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.