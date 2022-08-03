MOREHEAD CITY — When Emme Baber tore her ACL during the first scrimmage of her junior year, she wasn’t sure what kind of comeback was in store.
The West Carteret guard had missed an entire year of recruitment opportunities and needed to show colleges she was still the same dynamic player. She responded by leading the Patriots to a 21-7 overall record and their first unbeaten conference record since 1994.
That earned her a scholarship opportunity to Division III Meredith College, where she’ll play this year alongside roommate and fellow county hoopster Kendalyn Dixon of East Carteret.
Baber credits her trainer Preston Bryant for helping her along a challenging recruitment process.
“He reached out to colleges with old film because I couldn’t play,” she said. “It was hard to sit back and wait.”
Like any athlete recovering from a major injury, spending that season riding the bench was tough for Baber, who was in position to be a starter as a junior.
“Recovery was the worst thing I’ve ever been through in sports,” she said. “I had to sit there and watch my teammates play. All I could do was cheer for them from the bench. I couldn’t even practice with them. By the time I could run again, it was summer.”
Baber needed a strong start to her senior season, and she got it, scoring 70 points during a 4-1 run in latter November into early December. The first game of that run was a 40-25 win over Pamlico County, where Baber scored 10 for her first double-digit career varsity outing.
“It’s nice to see her out there,” West head coach Lindsey Howell said after that game. “She plays her heart out every possession. I just love having a player like her on the court.”
After Christmas break, Baber remembers seeing Meredith recruiters at Croatan for a road game. She totaled 11 points, seven rebounds and five steals in that 48-27 win over the Cougars.
The senior helped the Patriots win their first outright conference championship since the 1996-1997 season with three overtime wins, including a triple overtime thriller at Swansboro. Baber tied for a team-high 12 points in the 48-46 victory.
“We went into the locker room before that third overtime, and we were mad,” Baber recalled. “We weren’t going to lose that game, not after letting them take it that far.”
By the end of the season, Baber was averaging 8.7 points, 4.5 rebounds, 3 assists and 3.3 steals per game.
“I never thought I would be able to do as well as I did after what happened junior year,” Baber said. “I didn’t expect a comeback, to be honest.”
Baber finally got her offer from the school, and when she made her campus visit in the spring, the choice was an easy one.
“I knew as soon as I got to the campus that this was where I wanted to play college basketball,” she said.
It didn’t hurt too, that new head coach Megan Rahn reminded her of her West coach Howell and a time at West Baber will cherish.
“She reminds me of coach Howell, which was another plus,” Baber said. “I’m going to miss her and the rest of the coaches. I wouldn’t have wanted to go to a different high school or play for different coaches. They were the best coaching staff.”
This summer, Baber has been doing the workouts Meredith sent her for the offseason. Next month, she’ll join an Avenging Angels program that went 4-20 overall and 4-14 in the USA South Conference last season. She and Dixon will be two of a class of seven incoming freshmen.
“Kendalyn tore her ACL, so now I can help her with her recovery,” Baber said. “I’m glad we’re getting the chance to be roommates.”
