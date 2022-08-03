West Carteret grad Emme Baber, seated center, will lace up for Division III Meredith College this year after leading the Patriots to their first unbeaten conference record in 28 years. Others in the photo are, left to right, seated, mother Jackie Baber and father Donny Baber; standing, West Athletic Director Michael Turner, trainer Preston Bryant, West head girls basketball coach Lindsey Howell, assistant girls coach Cory Noe, assistant coach Terry Miller and Principal Joe Poletti. (Contributed photo)