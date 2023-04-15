NEWPORT — Former Croatan baseball standout John Keel is using the memory of his mother to fuel a series of entrepreneurial endeavors.
Namely, earlier this month, the 22-year-old launched a clothing line under the moniker “Southern Voyage,” a name that echoes the battle with breast cancer his mother, Mary, fought until her death in 2021.
Before Keel graduated from Barton College with his master’s degree in business administration last spring, he found a love of charter fishing and wanted to create a brand.
Together with his mom, the two coined the Southern Voyage label in reference to what a battle with cancer can often resemble, alternating between calm waters and rough seas and sometimes not knowing what lies beyond the next wave.
“Before my mom died, we were trying to figure out a good name,” Keel said. “We came up with Southern Voyage because having cancer is like a voyage. You have no idea what’s ahead, you’re just on the ride.”
Dr. Mary Keel spent 20 years in the public school system before dying at age 55. She was chosen as Principal of the Year at Bridges Alternative School in Morehead City and served as director of English and Special Ed for the N.C. Department of Public Instruction’s Virtual Public School.
Keel still remembers her battle with cancer and how his mother turned a personal hardship into an opportunity to help others.
“When she was going through chemotherapy, even in the waiting room, she would walk to find other people who were there for chemo and just sit and pray with them,” he said. “She wanted to bring them peace and let them know they weren’t alone.”
Keel has hopes with doing the same through his entrepreneurial efforts, looking to establish the Mary K Foundation in remembrance of his mother and partnering his brand with charitable groups like Fishin’ For a Cure, a series of tournaments that take place across the state with the mission of making a difference for individuals battling breast cancer through “fishing, fun, and fellowship.”
“My mother embodied the traits of strength, hope and selflessness,” Keel said. “Regardless of how she felt, she wanted others to know they were supported.”
Cancer has certainly played a major role in Keel’s life. His father, Alan, also battled and survived throat cancer.
“Everyone knows someone who has battled cancer,” he said. “It’s really easy to feel like you’re alone when you’re going through something like that. I learned from my mom that no one should feel that way, and it takes actively reaching out to others to let them know they’re not alone.”
On top of trying to incorporate his mother’s inspiration of reaching out and helping others with cancer, Keel is looking to continue building other entrepreneurial avenues.
He runs a charter fishing guide business, and after graduation last May, he started dabbling in offshore filming for a YouTube page under the same Southern Voyage moniker.
Keel had always had a passion for fishing, but he started doing it more often and more seriously during the COVID-19 pandemic.
“I’ve always been into fishing, but I was out on the water a lot during COVID,” he said. “I realized I could be filming a lot of what I was doing out there, too, so I’m just trying to get after all of it. We do billfish and mahi mahi and tuna in the summer and king mackerel in the fall. We do a lot of shark tagging, too. I’m trying to get more involved with tournaments, so hopefully it continues to grow.”
Keel, who currently lives in Newport, was attending Barton during the pandemic. He earned an baseball scholarship to the Division II school coming out of high school after posting a 1.66 ERA over 38 innings for the Cougars. He struck out 56 batters, only walked 13 and allowed just nine earned runs as a senior.
He also led the team at the plate as a senior, posting a .426 batting average and tallying 29 hits, 22 RBIs and 22 runs to help the Cougars win their second conference championship in three years alongside his brother, Aaron.
