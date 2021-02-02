It should come as no surprise that in-state sports seems to be as topsy-turvy as anything else in the world these days.
Typically as the calendar moves into February, fans would turn their attention to ACC basketball, particularly to the North Carolina Tar Heels and Duke Blue Devils rivalry game.
That matchup has lost some luster this year.
For the first time since 1960, the teams will be unranked in the Associated Press Top 25 Poll when they meet at 6 p.m. on Saturday at Cameron Indoor Stadium.
The last time the two met as unranked teams came on Feb. 27, 1960 when UNC beat Duke 75-50 at Cameron Indoor Stadium.
Entering Tuesday night, the teams were a combined 18-11 with the Heels at 11-5 and the Devils 7-6.
UNC had shown improvement of late, however, winning three in row and six of its last seven after starting the season 5-4.
Things are looking rough at N.C. State and Wake Forest.
The Wolfpack’s top scorer is out for the season after Devon Daniels tore his ACL last week in a 72-67 victory over Wake Forest that broke a four-game losing streak.
N.C. State (7-6 overall) is 11th in the 15-team league with a 3-5 mark.
Wake Forest (5-7) is 14th in the ACC at 2-7.
By the way, East Carteret basketball fans may recognize the Demon Deacons’ leading scorer.
Daivien Williamson, who averages 13.8 points per game, was a freshman on the Winston-Salem Prep team that fell 67-64 to East in the 2015 1A state championship.
Williamson had eight points and four steals in that contest. He showed some freshman nerves by stepping over the end line on an inbounds play to give East the ball back with the Mariners leading 65-61 with 13 seconds to go.
Williamson had five points the next season in a 69-56 loss to Voyager Academy in the 2017 1A state final, but two years later, he had a game-high 27 points and was named MVP as Prep beat Pamlico 70-46 in the 2018 1A state final.
He earned a scholarship to East Tennessee State where he played for two years before transferring to his hometown program at Wake Forest.
It seems like it’s pro sports, at least for the moment, which is getting most of the in-state sports buzz – no pun intended.
The Charlotte Hornets won their third straight game Monday night in a scintillating 129-121 overtime triumph over the Miami Heat.
Fourth-year shooting guard Malik Monk had his best game in the NBA, scoring a career-high 36 points thanks to a 9-of-13 effort from the three-point line.
LaMelo Ball got the first start of his career for Charlotte, because Terry Rozier missed the game with a sprained right ankle, and showed off his versatility. The 6-6, 190-pound point guard had 14 points, five rebounds and seven assists.
Ball is a Rookie of the Year candidate, ranking first in assists (6.1), tied for first in steals (1.4), second in rebounds (5.9) and third in scoring (12.2) despite ranking just seventh in minutes (25.3) among all rookies.
Raleigh native Devonte' Graham, who led Broughton to the 4A state final in 2013, had 24 points on 6-of-11 shooting from beyond the arc to go with four rebounds and five assists.
Following the win over Miami, the Hornets held the eighth and final playoff spot in the Eastern Conference with a 10-11 record. Charlotte hasn’t qualified for the postseason nor finished above .500 since 2016.
A few hours up I-85, the Carolina Hurricanes have the second-best winning percentage in the NHL with a 5-1 mark thanks to a four-game winning streak. Three of their games have been postponed due to coronavirus protocols.
After not making the playoffs for nine straight seasons, Carolina has gone to the postseason in back-to-back campaigns and now looks primed to go again this year.
The Canes feature two of the best young offensive players in the league, including Sebastian Aho, as well as Andrei Svechnikov, who’s been seen speeding around Carteret County in the offseason.
