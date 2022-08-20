BEAUFORT — Whatever expectations East Carteret football head coach B.J. Frazier had for the season opener on Friday, the 34-7 victory over Swansboro exceeded every one of them.
The Mariners ran up 409 total yards of offense and limited the Pirates to just 117. The defense forced four fumbles and recovered three, forced five punts and two turnovers on downs and held the visitors to just six first downs before the game ended halfway through the fourth quarter due to lightning in the area.
“Defensively, I was really impressed,” Frazier said. “We were able to stop the pass and limit them to one big play. We don’t see the pass very much, so we weren’t sure how our defense was going to respond. Tonight, we had 11 hats always flying to the ball. It was an awesome effort.”
If there were any questions about how the Mariners would look in a power spread offense with senior Jacob Nelson running the show, the 261 team yards on the ground and 148 through the air against the Bucs answered them.
East was efficient as an offense could be, with nearly half of the total yards coming off four plays and all four of the offensive touchdown drives coming by three plays or less.
The first big play was a 45-yard pass and catch from Nelson to Shamel Baker on the Mariners’ third play from scrimmage. The 10-yard slant pass hit Baker square in the chest, and the speedy junior carried the rest of the way to the house. Baker exited the game shortly after when a thumb got jammed in his eye.
The next touchdown came on the fourth possession of the night for East, a three-play, 69-yard drive made up by a 26-yard pass from Nelson to Charles Matheka, a 33-yard run from Antonio Bryant and a 17-yard scoring scramble from Nelson. The signal-caller actually connected with two receivers for two-point conversions after the score, but both were called back for offensive penalties. He finally punched it in himself to give the Mariners a 14-7 lead just before halftime.
East’s last three touchdowns came inside a seven-minute stretch between the end of the third quarter and the lightning delay, and all three off turnovers.
The first was a 29-yard pass from Nelson to freshman Jaedon Watson, who beat a Swansboro defender in the air and used his quick feet to turn a first-down catch into a score after Shaun Gagnon pounced on a botched Pirates punt return.
The next score came after Swansboro fumbled on the opening play of a drive that started on its own 7-yard line. Branson Long jumped on the ball in the end zone to grab the team’s first defensive touchdown of the season.
The last touchdown was the longest of the night, a rumbling 82-yard run from junior Antonio Bryant that put an exclamation on the night. The Mariners got the ball after forcing a turnover on downs to shut down a Pirate drive that reached the East red zone.
By the end of the night, Bryant was the team’s leading rusher with 133 yards on eight carries. Nelson was right there with him, totaling 122 yards on 12 rushes. The signal-caller also completed 9 of his 12 passes for 148 yards. When one of his passes was tipped and intercepted, Nelson chased down Swansboro defensive back Kaden Christmas and punched the ball out of his hands at the 7-yard line.
Six Mariner receivers got their hands on the ball in the passing game. Matheka had three catches for 57 yards, Gagnon caught two passes, and Cody Shepard, Watson, Bryant and Baker caught one apiece. That kind of distribution is a priority in this year’s offense.
“If you want every kid to buy into what you’re doing, you have to help them touch the ball,” Frazier said. “We try to put guys in the right position to be able to make plays. Our goal is to have everyone getting multiple touches. We want to make sure defenses can’t key in on one guy.”
East’s ability to balance the run and pass allowed it to slow the game down against a Swansboro team capable of extending a game’s length with a pass-heavy offense.
“We were starting to cramp up in the third quarter,” Frazier said, “and we knew coming in we couldn’t do a 180-, 200-play game, so we really focused on running the ball.”
On the other sideline, Swansboro came into the game with hopes of establishing the run but only managed 50 yards on 13 carries. The passing game never got going either, thanks to the efforts of East defensive backs Davonte Small, Long, Matheka and Baker.
After the game, Swansboro coach Shea Townsend was disappointed with the lack of execution from his team, but also acknowledged the disadvantage his players faced after their only preseason scrimmages were canceled two weeks ago.
“I think us not getting to scrimmage definitely showed up tonight,” Townsend said. “It was a lot of little things like false starts, ball security and other silly mistakes. I give all the credit in the world to East Carteret. B.J. does a fantastic job. We just hurt ourselves all over the place.”
Swansboro quarterback Hunter Johnson finished 7-of-12 from the pocket for 67 yards. Six Pirate receivers hauled in passes, including two for 15 yards from Tayshawn Thompkins. On the ground, running back Hyuga Doreus led with 16 yards on four carries.
“Moving forward,” Townsend said, “this helps because we finally get to see ourselves on film and see what needs to be improved.”
After returning most of last year’s personnel, including a group of linemen that took its lumps as freshmen and sophomores before growing into varsity size this season, Townsend was pleased with the physical effort.
“I thought our physicality was a lot better, especially compared to last year,” he said. “Our guys were wrapping up and hitting a lot harder.”
There were a few brief scuffles between the two teams in the second quarter. One looked like it might result in a bench-clearing incident, but coaches and officials took control of the situation and called each team’s captains to the 50-yard line to reestablish the standard of non-retaliatory play for the remainder of the game.
East will travel to Ayden-Grifton (0-1) on Friday. Swansboro will host South Lenoir (1-0).
Here are results of the game:
Swansboro......................0 7 0 0 - 7
East Carteret...................6 8 6 14 - 34
Swansboro East Carteret
6 First Downs 11
13-50 Rushes-yards 26-261
7-14-0 Passing 9-12-1
67 Passing yards 148
117 Total yards 409
4-3 Fumbles-lost 1-0
5-37 Punts 4-39.75
6-40 Penalties-yards 9-58
Scoring Summary
EC – Baker 45 pass from J. Nelson (Pass failed), 5:38, 1st.
S – Doreus 7 run (Doreus kick), 8:23, 2nd.
EC – J. Nelson 17 run (J. Nelson run), 2:38, 2nd.
EC – Watson 29 pass from J. Nelson (Kick failed), 1:37, 3rd.
EC – Long fumble recovery (Harding kick), 7:28, 4th.
EC – Bryant 82 run (Harding kick), 6:07, 4th.
Individual Stats
RUSHING: Swansboro – Doreus 4-16, Bromelle 2-16, Johnson 4-9, Martinez 1-5, Lees 2-4; East Carteret – Bryant 8-133, J. Nelson 12-122, Doans 2-6, Matheka 1-0.
PASSING: Swansboro – Johnson 7-12-0-67, Brinkley 0-2-0-0; East Carteret – J. Nelson 9-12-1-148.
RECEIVING: Swansboro – Martinez 1-31, Thompkins 2-15, Bromelle 1-14, Doreus 1-4, Lees 1-2, Caines 1-1; East Carteret – Matheka 3-57, Baker 1-45, Watson 1-29, Gagnon 2-13, Shepard 1-12, Bryant 1-6.
