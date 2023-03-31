BEAUFORT — The Croatan softball team broke two losing streaks in Beaufort on Wednesday.
The Cougars (1-4) won their first game of the season with 12-3 runaway victory over East Carteret, their first over the Mariners (7-5) in the last six games.
The explosive nonconference game included four home runs and 11 extra-base hits in total. Croatan coach Lindsey Gurley was excited by what she saw from her team.
“Really impressed with the way the girls came out and held the momentum throughout the night,” she said. “They showed efforts from all levels, and that’s what I’ve been trying to tell them. We have to fire on all cylinders.”
The Cougars will need to be at the top of their game to compete in a 3A Coastal Conference that includes Richlands (10-2), ranked No. 1 in the 3A east, No. 5 Swansboro (10-0), No. 16 West Carteret (4-6) and No. 20 Dixon (5-4).
Croatan started its conference schedule on Tuesday with a 3-0 loss to Swansboro. East came into the game fresh off a 9-3 loss to Jones Senior. The Mariners are 2-1 in the 1A/2A Coastal Plains Conference.
The Cougars scored a run in every frame of the game except for the fourth. Olivia Thompson scored the first run in the first at-bat with a two-out, inside-the-park home run.
Thompson also got the win on the mound with five hits and three earned runs allowed. She struck out 10 and walked none through seven innings.
The Cougars took a 2-0 lead in the second inning with a solo homer over the center field fence from Ava Morris, who hit 3-for-4 in the game and scored three runs.
The lead extended to three runs in the third inning with yet another dinger from Croatan, this time off the bat of Halie Cooper. She also scored three runs in the game and hit 2-for-4 at the plate.
East cut into the lead with the fourth homer of the game, a two-out dinger from Jamaya Shelton. She hit 2-for-3 in the game and drove in two runs.
Croatan took over the game for good in the fifth inning with seven runs, fueled by seven straight hits and a run apiece from Hailey Humphreys, Keiya Bullock, Julianne McAllister, Bella Rodriguez, Cooper, Thompson and Morris.
McAllister hit a triple on the run, while Bullock, Thompson and Humphreys each had a double. Humphreys and Thompson both hit 2-for-4 in the game. Cooper scored one more run in the sixth inning, and Morris crossed the plate again in the seventh.
East’s final two runs came from Alisha Tosto and Sadie McIntosh.
Savannah Oden pitched all seven innings for East, striking out five and walking one while allowing 12 hits and seven earned runs.
Here are results of the game:
VARSITY SOFTBALL
Team R H E
Croatan.................111 071 1 - 12 12 1
E. Carteret............001 001 1 - 3 5 4
WP – Thompson
LP – Oden
Croatan leading hitters: Morris 3-4 (HR), RBI, 3 runs; Cooper 2-3 (HR), RBI, 3 runs; Humphreys 2-4 (2B), run; Thompson 2-4 (HR, 2B), RBI, 2 runs; Bullock 1-4 (2B), run; Jensen 1-4 (2B), run; McAllister 1-3 (3B), run; Rodriguez 1-4, run.
East Carteret leading hitters: Shelton 2-3 (HR), 2 RBIs, run; Grady 1-3 (2B); O’Neal 1-3; Tosto 1-3 (2B), run.
