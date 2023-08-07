GREENSBORO — B.J. Frazier has added his name to the recent list of East Carteret football coaches picked to participate in the N.C. Coaches Association East-West All-Star Game.
Frazier, entering his seventh season as the Mariners coach, will serve as an assistant in the 2024 contest.
He's the third East coach in the past 22 years nominated for the prestigious game.
Caleb King coached in the East-West All-Star Game in 2017, and Donnie Kiefer served as a coach in 2003.
Frazier led the Mariners to their first league title in six years last season with a 5-0 record in the 1A/2A Coastal Plains Conference. They went 7-4 overall.
East has finished above .500 in league play in each of Frazier’s six seasons, going 23-14 in that time. The Mariners have finished above .500 overall in four of Frazier’s seasons, going 35-32.
Jacksonville’s Beau Williams will act as the head coach in the East-West All-Star Game with Northside-Pinetown’s Keith Boyd, Hunt’s Juan Jackson, Pinecrest’s James Johnson and Whiteville’s J.P. Price joining Frazier as assistants.
This year’s football game was the last time the game will be played in July.
It will now be played in December on the weekend after the N.C. High School Athletic Association state championships.
The first December contest will be played later this year. Coaches for that East-West All-Star Game have already been picked.
