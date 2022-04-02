OCEAN — The Croatan baseball team is off to a hot start in the 3A Coastal Conference after beating White Oak 7-4 on Tuesday.
That win followed a 9-5 extra-inning victory over Swansboro on Monday, a game that was rescheduled from Friday. The Cougars are 5-4 overall and 2-0 in the conference after beating White Oak (3-6 overall, 0-1 conference).
The Cougars were solid on the mound in the win over the Vikings, striking out nine batters total with six from winning pitcher Chase Byrd. The freshman threw four innings and allowed three hits and as many earned runs. Relievers Sam Hoy and Matthew McCray gave up no earned runs over the final three innings.
The losing pitcher was Gavin Tascione who allowed three hits and five runs, one earned, in three innings.
Hoy had the hot bat at the plate for the Cougars going 3-for-4 with two RBIs and two runs. Owen Bellamy and Matthew McCray each got two hits and scored two runs.
Chad White led the Vikings at the plate, hitting 2-for-2 with a two-run double, a run of his own and two stolen bases.
Croatan will play at Dixon (2-8 overall) on Tuesday.
Here are results of the game:
VARSITY BASEBALL
Team R H E
White Oak..................012 001 0 - 4 5 4
Croatan…...................302 101 x - 7 10 1
WP – Byrd
LP – Tascione
White Oak leading hitters: Chance 2-3, RBI; White 2-2 (2B), 2 RBIs, run; Lee 1-3.
Croatan leading hitters: Hoy 3-4, 2 RBIs, 2 runs; Bellamy 2-4, 2 runs; McCray 2-4, 2 runs; McFadden 1-3, RBI; Michalowicz 1-2 (2B), run; Thomas 1-2.
