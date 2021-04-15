OCEAN — A penalty kick against a friend made the difference Wednesday in Croatan’s 2-1 win over Dixon.
Logan Howard slotted a penalty kick past Bulldog keeper Morgan Radamacher to hand the visitors their first loss of the season and keep Croatan’s (8-0) undefeated streak in the 1A/2A Coastal 8 Conference alive.
The two girls play for the same club soccer team and have both signed to play at Division II Catawba College in the fall.
“I was so scared going up against her because we play on the same club team, and I’ve practiced my PK goals with her,” Howard said. “So, she knew where I was going to go with it. It was nerve-racking, but I was lucky to get one past her.”
Howard also scored in the second half to give her team a 2-0 lead. Dixon’s Kaitlyn Ortiz scored on a penalty kick in the 73rd minute to cut the lead to one.
“I wasn’t nervous,” Croatan coach Paul Slater said. “The girls still need to learn how to kill the game. There were more opportunities (for Dixon) than needed be. It was a good win, though.”
The Bulldogs (5-1-1) only took a handful of shots on goal, while the Cougars peppered the net with some just a touch away from finding the back of the net. The two goals ties for Croatan’s least amount scored in a match this season.
“We created too many opportunities that we didn’t finish,” Slater said. “We have to put those away. We can’t do that in the playoffs. Sometimes you only get one or two, and you have to capitalize.”
The Cougars are making their way through an undefeated run in the Coastal 8. They’ve outscored their league opponents 37-2, an eerily similar performance as the boys program which won the 2A state championship in March.
Slater noted the impact of that championship on the girls team which was poised to make a state title run last season with a talent-laden roster before the coronavirus pandemic cut the season short.
“I think it does bother them,” Slater said. “I think that had a negative impact when the season started. I don’t want to say they were sour, but they were upset that they didn’t get that same chance. We’ve had to refocus, and now we’re seeing some of those improvements have an impact.”
The win over Dixon was Croatan’s third straight decided by two goals or less. After breezing through the first four conference matches 30-0, the Cougars have since defeated East Carteret 3-1, Southwest Onslow 2-0 and Dixon 2-1.
Croatan came into the match ranked No. 13 in the 2A classification by MaxPreps.com. Dixon was ranked No. 17. No other conference team is ranked in the top 30 of their classification.
“This was the best competition we’ve faced yet which was really refreshing,” Howard said. “It felt good to get that competitive game and then come out on top.”
For Slater, with five games still left in the regular season, including away games at Richlands (6-2), Dixon and East (3-4-1), he still wants to see things cleaned up in preparation for the postseason.
“The ball is bouncing around too much right now,” Slater said. “We can be a little too one-dimensional at times. Those are the big things for us right now, to be more dynamic as a team going forward.”
The Cougars will host Heide Trask (2-6) next on Monday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.