BEAUFORT — The East Carteret softball team kept rolling Thursday night with a 13-2 mercy-rule triumph over Croatan.
The Mariners won their second county rivalry game in as many days and captured their third straight win to move to 4-2 on the season.
“I’m glad to see us get more than a handful of runs for a change,” East coach Doug Garner said. “It’s been four (runs) or less for a while, so it’s nice to see the bats wake up some.”
East put double figures on the scoreboard for the first time this season, despite playing just five innings. The squad had averaged 3.4 runs in its first five games and scored more than four just once. It had almost as many RBIs (11) against Croatan as it had in the previous five games (14).
“I hope it’s because we’re getting everyone back,” Garner said. “The band is done, the play is over with, there is no more cheerleading, the weather has been better. Maybe it’s all starting to come together.”
The Mariners will continue to get on the field as they are scheduled to play six games in the next 12 days, giving them eight games in 14 days, which started with a 4-2 win in nine innings on Wednesday versus West Carteret.
“We’ve got four games next week,” Garner said. “We’re going to play plenty of ball.”
Summer Nelsen accounted for three of East’s first seven runs versus the Cougars as the home team took a 7-0 lead after two innings. She had a RBI single in the first and a two-RBI double in the second.
Christa Golden also delivered a two-RBI double in the second.
Ashlyn Guthrie supplied half of her team’s six runs in the fourth with a three-run blast high over the left-field fence.
The senior entered the contest struggling at the plate, hitting .176. As a junior, she was named the N.C. Softball Coaches Association 1A Player of the Year-East with an incredible stat line of .615 average, 27 RBIs, 12 doubles and 23 runs,
“She was unreal last year,” Garner said. “I had no doubt she would look like that again this year. That’s the thing about coaching. You see kids go through slumps, and you try and do all you can to help them, and sometimes you just can’t put a finger on what is going on. Sometimes all it takes is one good hit to get your timing down, and that was a nice hit.”
Guthrie raised her average nearly 90 points with a 2-for-2 night and is now hitting .263.
East also showed its depth on the mound in the win.
A day after Nelsen struck out 13 without walking a single batter in the victory over West, Anna Gillikin struck out 14 and walked two in five innings. She struck out three batters in each of the first four innings before striking out two in the fifth. Gillikin gave up two unearned runs on five hits.
“She was typical Anna,” Garner said. “We like to say she’s effectively wild. The batters can’t really dig in. They don’t know where it’s going – we don’t even know where it’s going – but it’s a good thing. It’s always been that way, and it’s just worked out for us.”
Croatan fell to 1-2 on the year with the loss.
The Cougars broke its goose egg on the scoreboard in the fourth inning with two runs. Keiya Bullock scored on a throw and Ava Morris scored on a passed ball.
“It was a little too late,’ Croatan coach Lindsey Bach said. “I’ve tried to instill in them that we have to be a first-inning team. We can’t wait till the third, fourth, fifth inning to wake up. It’s frustrating, but it’s a learning experience. I have confidence we will use this moving forward.”
Bach is hoping to keep Croatan on its recent upswing.
The Cougars have finished .500 in each of the last two full seasons – there were only a few games in 2020 at the outset of the coronavirus pandemic – going 7-7 last year and 9-9 in 2019.
The club had won more than four games in a season just once in the previous six seasons, going 17-86 during that stretch. Croatan last finished above .500 in 2012 with an 11-8 mark.
It will be difficult for the Cougars to meet that achievement after they lost seven key seniors from last year’s team.
“We are young,” Bach said. “It feels like that is kind of common with our spring sports at Croatan. We only have two seniors and a bunch of underclassmen, but we are talented. It’s just about putting the puzzle pieces together. We’re young, but it’s not a bad problem to have. The future looks bright.”
Seven of 12 on the roster are underclassmen, including freshman Haigan McNeil, who accounted for one of her team’s three hits on the night.
“The thing I love about her is her confidence,” Bach said. “She doesn’t let the fact she is a freshman intimidate her.”
The Cougars showed their support for East by wearing “Mariner Strong” camouflage jerseys. East lost four students in a plane crash off Drum Inlet on Feb. 13. Those students were returning from a hunting trip.
“We did that for East right after the accident,” Bach said. “We wanted to wear them when we played them each time this season.”
Croatan will next host East on Thursday.
Here are results of the game:
VARSITY SOFTBALL
Team R H E
Croatan…….....000 20x x - 2 3 1
E. Carteret…...160 6xx x - 13 8 2
WP – Gillikin
LP –
E. Carteret leading hitters: Guthrie 2-2 (HR), 3 RBIs, 2 runs; Nelsen 2-4 (2B), 3 RBIs, run; Gillikin 1-2, RBI, 2 runs; Golden 1-2 (2B), 2 RBIs, 2 runs; Tosto 1-3, 2 RBIs, run; Oden 1-3.
Croatan leading hitters: Jensen 1-2; Thompson 1-2; McNeill 1-3.
