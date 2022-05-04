CARTERET COUNTY — For the first time in county history, all three lacrosse teams advanced to the state playoffs.
Both the Croatan and West Carteret boys teams will host matches this week as well. The Cougars (9-3 overall) are slated to host Swansboro (7-7) in the second round on Friday, while the Patriots (3-8) will host Eastern Alamance (3-13) in the play-in round on Wednesday.
The Croatan girls lacrosse team will hit the road to Pinecrest (9-3) after finishing the regular season with an 11-6 record.
The Croatan boys team advanced to the 1A/2A/3A tournament as the No. 6 seed after placing second in the Northeastern Coastal Conference. They went 4-2 in league play, finishing behind First Flight (6-0) in first. The Nighthawks were seeded No. 2 in the tournament.
The Cougars are set to face Swansboro for a third time. They beat the Bucs 9-2 on March 28 and then 6-3 on April 5. The No. 11-seeded Pirates placed third in the same conference with West.
The winner of that match will face either No. 3 Jacksonville (7-6) or the winner of the West-Eastern Alamance match.
The No. 14-seeded Patriots will start the playoffs with a matchup against No. 19 Eastern Alamance, the sixth-place team from the Mid-Carolina Conference.
If they advance to the second round, the Patriots have a decent shot at getting past Jacksonville in the second. They only lost to the Cardinals 10-6 in the season opener on March 10.
Having to hit the road to start the postseason is a tough reward for a Croatan girls team that went 11-6 overall and placed second in the Northeastern with a 4-2 record.
Unlike boys lacrosse, which splits the playoffs into a 1A/2A/3A bracket and a 4A bracket, all girls teams in the state are seeded in a single 1A/2A/3A/4A tournament. However, in its annual spring meeting in April, the N.C. High School Athletic Association voted to also split the girls playoffs into two tournaments via the same split.
The No. 18-seeded Cougars drew a matchup against a tough No. 15 Pinecrest team that tied for first place in the Sandhills Conference. The winner of that match will go on to face No. 2 Topsail (17-1) in the second round on Friday.
The Cougars already battled the Pirates this season, losing 17-1 on the road March 4.
