SHALLOTTE — The Croatan wrestling team escaped West Brunswick on Friday night with a 45-36 victory but fell 46-27 to Laney in the tri-match.
The Cougars moved their record to 12-3 with the split.
They edged West Brunswick by winning eight of the 14 matches.
The Trojans captured the bottom five weights (106 through 132), while Croatan took the top six (160 through 285), as well as two of the three middle weights (138 and 145).
Big points were racked up in nearly every match with only one gaining less than six points.
Landon Gray (13-3) secured a 6-2 decision over Michael Smith in the 182-pound bout.
There were 11 pins, including seven by Croatan, and two forfeits.
Luke Walker (11-3), Cody Raymond (11-3), Eli Simonette (6-2), Blake McCabe (10-4), Dakota Gray (11-1), Ryan Lindsay (16-0) and Zach Lindsay (14-2) each collected pin victories.
The script was flipped versus Laney with the Buccaneers winning eight of the 14 matches, including six by pin. Laney scored six points in every match thanks to two wins via forfeit.
Croatan’s six triumphs were the result of two pins, two forfeits and two decisions.
Walker eked out a 6-5 decision over Noah Thomas at 138 pounds, and Raymond took a 3-1 decision over Caleb Simmons at 145.
The Cougars will next host Dixon and New Bern tonight (Wednesday) at Broad Creek Middle School.
Here are results of the match:
Croatan 45, West Brunswick 36
106 – Christian Zickefoose (WB) pin Thomas Crossen (C).
113 – Luke Connick (WB) pin Cody Lieske (C).
120 – Marquis Shaw (WB) win by forfeit.
126 – Wyatt Gentile (WB) pin Jacob Parker (C).
132 – Dominic Grubb (WB) win by forfeit.
138 – Luke Walker (C) pin John Boraski (WB).
145 – Cody Raymond (C) pin Oscar Mendoza (WB).
152 – Wayde Sibley (WB) pin Anthony Marello (C).
160 – Eli Simonette (C) pin Demitric Stevenson (WB).
170 – Blake McCabe (C) pin Tripp Hardy.
182 – Landon Gray (C) dec. Michael Smith (WB), 6-2.
195 – Dakota Gray (C) pin Christian Hardy (WB).
220 – Ryan Lindsay (C) pin Hasain Hussain (WB).
285 – Zach Lindsay (C) pin Jason Sessoms (WB).
------------------
Laney 46, Croatan 27
106 – Thomas Crossen (C) win by forfeit.
113 – Cody Lieske (C) win by forfeit.
120 – Mark Samuel (L) win by forfeit.
126 – Avery Buonocore (L) pin Jacob Parker (C).
132 – Jayden Harrison (L) win by forfeit.
138 – Luke Walker (C) dec. Noah Thomas (L), 6-5.
145 – Cody Raymond (C) dec. Caleb Simmons (L), 3-1.
152 – Conner Johnson (L) pin Anthony Marello (C).
160 – Daniel Shoaf (L) pin Eli Simonette (C).
170 – Devon Bell (L) pin Blake McCabe (C).
182 – Charles Bishop (L) pin Landon Gray (C).
195 – Dakota Gray (C) pin Sebastian Babe (L).
220 – Ryan Lindsay (C) pin Kanenan Barriner (L).
285 – Emmanuel Bell (L) pin Zach Lindsay (C).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.