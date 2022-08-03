The first official day of high school football practice took place Monday.
And that means we’re on the brink of the most wonderful time of the year.
Sixteen days from now we’ll be watching prep football games.
On Friday, Aug. 19, Swansboro will visit East Carteret, West Carteret will travel to West Craven, and Croatan will hit the road to take on Havelock.
Other top games in the area include Southwest Onslow at Jacksonville, New Hanover at New Bern and Washington at Pamlico.
The first county game of the year will occur two weeks later when East visits Croatan.
College football will arrive soon after high school ball.
On Saturday, Aug. 27, Florida A&M will visit the North Carolina Tar Heels, and Charlotte will travel to Florida Atlantic.
On Thursday, Sept. 1, VMI will visit Wake Forest, and Barton will travel to Chowan.
Temple will hit the road to play Wake Forest on Friday, Sept. 2.
Big games abound on Saturday, Sept. 3, with the Tar Heels heading to Boone to take on Appalachian State, and N.C. State going east to Greenville to match up with East Carolina. North Carolina A&T and N.C. Central will also renew their rivalry.
The NFL rounds out the smorgasbord of football on Thursday, Sept. 8 with Buffalo visiting the Los Angeles Rams.
The following Sunday, Cleveland will travel to Carolina, Jacksonville will visit Washington, Pittsburgh will play a road game at Cincinnati, New England will match up with Miami in Florida, and Tampa Bay will play the Cowboys in Dallas, just to name a few of the top games.
Football season won’t officially end until Sunday, Feb. 12, 2023 with the playing of Super Bowl. LVII in Glendale, Ariz.
There is nothing like looking at the start of six months of football.
