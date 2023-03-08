So, you’re sick of water temperature data and info, so you will be glad that this is the last installment until the next time. And by the way, water temperatures in the surf and sound were well above normal this past week where we hit 62 degrees in the surf at Bogue Inlet Pier and 65 degrees in Bogue Sound.
The 62 at the pier is MID-APRIL numbers, get that, mid-April! Just in case you wonder if my thermometer is having a fever, Capt. Jeff Cronk reported 63 degrees in the ocean and 65 degrees in the sound on the same day … nice to have verification! Thanks Jeff.
Actually, it would be nice if more of you boaters would post your water temperature observations. It’s useful to get those numbers in the sound, off the beach and out farther too.
Last week, I talked mostly about arrivals of migrating fish and posted in parentheses their low temperature avoidance, sweet spot temperature and high temperature avoidance in that order. As we approach spring who-when do we expect as water temperatures are on the rise? I’m going to start with the Florida pompano (65, 70-82, 90). Why, because they are already showing amazingly early. I took a photo of a two-pounder caught on Bogue Inlet Pier a few weeks ago, and others are being posted along the piers and surf. We normally don’t see the north migrating surge of big pompano until sometime in April, but they are here … already and they are the big fish. So, it seems that April has come quite early this year.
Another usual April arrival are the sheepshead ((58, 66, 74). They are overwintering not far offshore in the winter, so they don’t have far to come, and in fact have been caught all winter at the Cape Lookout Jetty and nearshore reefs ad rocks. They start showing up in good numbers in the Beaufort shipping buoy chain in April and around the ocean fishing piers as they move to their inside structural haunts for the summer. By the- ay, the spring bite is usually pretty good as they are more hungry and less fussy after slimmer “pickins” nearshore in the winter.
One memory I have on a May day some years ago burned into my consciousness was the insane Spanish mackerel (65, 78, 88) blitz at Bogue Inlet Pier. The Spanish moved in from Cape Lookout, along the Shaq and west on Bogue Banks hitting the piers in succession. It was truly epic and a hard hat day as GotCha Plugs were being slung into the water and retrieved without care with willing Spanish flying over the railings. That was May 1, and the water temperature in the surf was a perfect 68 degrees. In the fall, we can usually see the Spanish starting to move out as we approach 68 degrees, and they are usually gone by about 65 degrees with some good catches on the east side of Lookout Shoals, where the water is usually a few degrees warmer and the silversides and anchovies still plentiful. By the way, the king mackerel (65, 58-76, 88) have a very similar temperature profile as the Spanish.
As we are talking May, think cobia (65, 72, 79). They come in about the same time as the Spanish, to spawn along with the spawning cownose rays and the nesting sea turtles. Many keep a keen eye open for those big rays as cobia are often observed paired up with feeding rays. Best to keep that pitch-rod handy with a big bucktail land soft plastic ready to launch! By the way, it is these cownose rays that have wreaked havoc on our bay scallop populations.
There are other species I could discuss, but I’ll finish with that tarpon (70, 75-90, 100). These are truly warm-water fish which we see migrating past the piers early in the morning usually starting in July. It is truly a great sight to see a pod of them rolling by the early morning pier at sunrise and the occasional impressive, often brief hookups by the king mackerel anglers. Their jumps are spectacular. We also see them just as impressively returning south in the early fall.
The biggest tarpon ever caught at Bogue Inlet Pier was by Jesse Lockowitz on Sept. 7, 2005, weighing in a 175 pounds and 83 inches in length and was the state record at that time. Jesse, who was 16 years old, was floating a big dinner-sized bluefish out of the pier on balloons fishing a Shimano Tiagra reel packed with a whole bunch of 20-pound test line. The fish was donated to the N.C. Department of Marine Fisheries for study. Jesse has a replica mount to remember his triumph.
Of course, I realize that my temperatures are local and near the beach and may not accurately reflect a complex water temperature system, and there are many other environmental factors that influence the comings and goings of our fish, but they do provide a framework to help us determine “who…when”!
---------------------
So, who-now?
With the unseasonably warm water temperatures, we have seen an early start to the late winter turning to an early spring fishing season. I already mentioned the pompano catches, which have been reported from Oak Island to Cape Hatteras already. There are good reports of sea mullet, puffers, flounder and blues from Johnny Mercer’s Pier in Wrightsville Beach to Ocracoke and sea mullet, puffers and pompano up to Hatteras as well. Although we haven’t seen any red drum in the surf here, Ocracoke is the place to find slot and above reds.
Speaking of drum, the black drum has held all winter and showing no sign of slowing down, although the local piers have stuck with sea mullet, puffers, dogfish and rays and disappointingly no red or black drum yet. That being so, there are good catches on black drum at Fort Macon, so maybe we will see them on the piers soon.
A we approach April, I usually start to catch “ocean run” specks in the creeks. These fish are the northern migrating fish going back home for the summer and have a pretty rainbow sheen that makes them recognizable to resident back water fish. I haven’t landed any yet, but social media photos show that these, “faux rainbow trout” are already here.
The red drum action is also excellent, especially if you can find some schooling fish and throw a top-water bait. Another, but unwanted early visitor, has shown up in reports and photos of Portuguese Man of War on the beaches from Fort Macon to Pine Knoll Shores. Beware of their long stinging tentacles.
As we work our way into March, Bogue Pier Inlet is scheduled to open on March 10 along with the St. Patrick’s Day festivities her in Emerald Isle. I will soon get back to my ocean fishing pier reports as the fishing picks up and all the piers return to normal in-season schedules.
Finally, if you are not catching shad, you ain’t tryin’. Hickories and big American shad are in all the rivers and feeder creeks. From Cape Fear all the way north to the Roanoke up river at Weldon. Fish are plentiful from the bank and boat alike. Break out your ultralights and four-weight fly rods and have some fun.
