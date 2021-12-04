I don’t like to write negative things in this column, but boy, these are dire days for Croatan hoops.
As of Thursday, after seven combined games, neither the boys team nor the girls team have captured a win. They haven’t just lost either – they have been outscored by a combined 125 points.
The boys team is currently 0-4 with its closest game a 48-46 loss to South Lenoir in the season opener on Nov. 22. The girls team is 0-3, and its closest game was also in the season opener, where they fell to South Lenoir 40-35.
What makes this season so extraordinary is that both teams are struggling. Last year, with an abridged schedule, the two teams combined to finish 21-8. The boys team’s finish was a strong response from the 9-15 record in 2019-2020, but the girls program has been in a strong position for the last several years.
In fact, it has recorded winning records in seven of the last eight seasons, going a combined 133-56 (.704). The boys team’s record last year was its first winning one since 2013-2014. That was also the last season both programs finished over .500. The 2016-2017 season was the last time both teams finished under .500.
Team talent is cyclical – we see it all the time in a range of high school sports. The Croatan girls team went 5-17 in 2016-2017 with a freshman class made up of four future four-year starters that wound up going 66-11 the next three years.
This year’s girls team looks like it could have a similar finish, but the difference is, the varsity roster is made up primarily of juniors.
I don’t doubt the program will see growth next season. Juniors Ginger Hayden and Madi Rogers are especially talented, and a little extra size, plus a full season of experience being leaned upon will elevate their game and the team around them, but what happens the year after that?
Will the program start over from scratch? A lot of it depends on the jayvee players who come up next year or the middle schoolers who move up to jayvee high school ball. Time will tell, but there’s no question this year’s team will take its lumps.
There is good news for the girls team. The 3A Coastal Conference is wide open this season, with likely West and Swansboro competing for the top spot. Most teams lost the bulk of their talent from last season, though, giving the Cougars a chance to finish third or better and reach the state playoffs.
The boys team is a different story. If the last decade’s overall records were presented in graph form, it would be U-shaped. The trend, starting in 2011-2012 and ending in 2020-2021, looks like this: 24-3, 20-6, 7-12, 4-19, 0-21, 3-19, 4-19, 5-17, 9-15 and 8-5.
I applaud the coaching staff’s ability to turn a 9-15 team in 2019-2020 into a winning team that placed third in the 1A/2A Coastal 8 Conference the following season. Seeing both teams perform well side by side last year was a lot of fun for a reporter who has covered the school since the 2013-2014 season.
This year will see the graph dip back down, but I’m not sure it won’t reverse in a year or two. In the spring, the program will graduate its leading scorer, Brent Eilertson (16.8), but it will bring back five of its seven top scorers, three of which are sophomores who will return for the 2023-2024 season.
Add to that, the new 3A Coastal Conference will be a lot more even next season when West Carteret graduates four of its current top-five scorers, Swansboro its top scorer and White Oak its class of 10 seniors.
As for this year? Wins will come, but don’t expect a winning record. Starting 0-4 is tough on any group, and the team’s nonconference record isn’t going to get any easier. Conference play won’t be an easy climb, either.
It’s funny, Croatan installed dim lights in its gym a few years ago, making it hard sometimes to see every moment you didn’t want to miss. This season, the school installed bright lights, making it hard to miss the play you sometimes do want to miss.
(Send comments or questions to zack@thenewstimes.com or follow him on Twitter @zacknally)
