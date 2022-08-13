MOREHEAD CITY — Football numbers are up across the county, and the health of its youth programs could see them stay up.
At West Carteret, head coach Daniel Barrow saw his day-one numbers balloon from 54 in 2021 to 81 this year. Croatan’s numbers jumped from 62 to 80, and East Carteret is eyeing a chance to have the program’s first jayvee team for a full season since 2014.
Barrow said he’s noticed more parents and people are willing to give football a shot, but that other options outside traditional football are helping grow participation. Youth football has already changed dramatically in the last decade, particularly where head safety is concerned, and it’s continuing to evolve as new programs give new shape to the sport.
In Newport, the Vikings program is the best avenue for traditional contact football, attracting youth players from each end of the county. Starting in September, the Morehead City Parks and Recreation Department will offer a flag football program. Beaufort was served by the East Side Mariners Youth Football & Cheer program, but it folded in the spring.
Morehead City Parks and Recreation Sports Coordinator Keith Bernauer reports 60 have already signed up for flag football. Those are similar numbers that Waylon Bell saw for a 7-on-7 league he held in 2020. It’s evidence that alternative options are being embraced.
“Programs like 7-on-7 or flag football, they provide an avenue into football without jumping right into the deep end,” Barrow said. “It gives you a chance to fall in love with the game and with football culture.”
The West coach also noted the difficulties in getting kids who didn’t play football at an early age to try out at the high school level. The hope is that providing alternative avenues where safety concerns are a less unpredictable variable will give more young players access to crucial early experience.
“In order for football to thrive, I think those two entities have to co-exist together,” Barrow said. “You have to have the tackle football and the non-tackle football.”
He remembers when the sport’s reputation took a hit following the discovery of CTE (chronic traumatic encephalopathy) and the long-term effects of repeated helmet-to-helmet blows. The sport has since responded at all levels with sweeping safety changes.
“In recent years, we definitely saw football participation take a huge hit with the younger kids,” Barrow said. “You saw drop-offs at all levels, really. Since then, there has been a tremendous push to try and make the game safer. We’ve made the collisions more rugby-like, and helmets are no longer used as a weapon. It’s not perfect, but safety is constantly being upped while not sacrificing the spirit of the sport.”
ALTERNATIVES AVAILABLE
Two years ago when sports were halted due to COVID-19, Bell looked to fill a much-needed space with a 7-on-7 Crystal Coast Youth Passing League.
He had 75-80 boys from the fifth through eighth grades getting their football fix on Tuesday and Thursday nights.
“No one had football going, so we rolled the dice,” Bell said. “We were tired of our kids not having sports, so we got permission from the town of Newport and brought some excitement back. A lot of those kids came out and found family.”
There was hope of expanding the program, but summer participation was difficult to attract once the traditional sports programs were back up and running last year. Now, the upcoming flag football program will fill those nontraditional cleats.
“We saw a lack of programs for younger kids in Morehead City, so we were thrilled to offer this,” Bernauer said. “We’re not trying to compete with anyone, just wanted to provide another opportunity. I get calls and emails every day from people asking about the program. Kids love football, and they want a way to play.”
Like Barrow, Bell is a proponent of traditional football but sees the alternative options as a bonus.
“So many parents don’t want their kids to play tackle football so early,” he said. “(At Morehead Middle), we only had six kids in the 47 who came out who had ever played organized football. 7-on-7s, flag football, they give those young guys a chance to get around the game early.”
Tackling safely and effectively can be taught at a later age, but the skills learned in a program like flag football are still translatable at a higher level.
“You can learn how to run around people with flag football and 7-on-7,” Bernauer said. “When you get to high school, they’ll teach you how to run over people.”
VIKINGS STILL STRONG
For traditional football, there is no better in the county than the Newport Vikings. West 2012 alum Mark Eadie Jr. has been around the program since childhood and noted its perseverance in the face of fluctuating participation elsewhere.
“It was hard to recruit for a while,” he said. “We hit a little low point two or three years ago, but we’ve bounced back. We’re pretty stable in Newport. We’ve been able to keep the numbers even in the worst years.”
There are roughly 120 kids involved in the program this year. Eadie is coaching a team of 6-year-olds alongside his brother, Anthony, after assisting with his dad, Mark Eadie Sr., for years.
“I followed him around and helped where I could,” he said of his dad. “I would bring water, but then end up helping coach up the line. I loved being around the game as much as I could.”
Eadie signed up to start coaching with the Vikings in 2013 and has coached in various spots over the last nine years. He remembers having to recruit harder in some years than others, like in 2019 when only four kids signed up for the 8-year-old team.
“My dad and I kind of took over that team and went out and recruited, got that number up to about 17 or 18 in a few weeks. Those kids are 10 now and playing for my dad’s team. There’s about 35 of them out there every week.”
Historically, Eadie Jr. noted that participation in youth football swells around a specific age.
“Typically, there aren’t huge numbers at the youngest ages,” he said. “Most parents aren’t rushing to get their 6-year-olds into a pair of pads. You really start to see them come out when they’re 8 and 9.”
Eadie isn’t sure if safety concerns were the biggest reason for a dip in participation, but he said annual training has put a higher priority on head safety in recent years.
“They have been teaching pretty sound safety techniques since I started coaching (in 2013), but lately there has definitely been a big emphasis on tackling the right way and not using your helmet as a weapon. We don’t do more than 30 minutes of contact at practice, even if it’s just hitting the bags.”
NO FOOTBALL IN BEAUFORT
In March, the East Side Mariners program announced on its Facebook page that it was folding due to a lack of participation and revenue. It’s a problem that has burdened many small communities as youth football shifts.
Organizationally, many area Pop Warner programs folded in the last five years, forcing teams to move to American Youth Football (AYF) and East Carolina Youth Football (ECYF).
West and Croatan have the Newport Vikings and the Carteret-Onslow Youth Football and Cheer League, but East has no proper feeder program beyond eastern county players having to go to Newport or Havelock to play traditional youth football.
“Beaufort hasn’t had a little football team since Hurricane Florence,” East coach B.J. Frazier said, “and it’s important to have those leagues to develop interest and build a consistent program that will feed our middle schools and then feed our high schools.”
